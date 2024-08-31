Tell it to SunStar: Let the media do their job

The National Union of Journalists in the Philippines calls on all parties involved in the tension between the Philippine National Police and the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) to let media simply do their job.

We also remind all sides that the media is not a party to these proceedings and are simply there for coverage.

That means that media should not be made to be government witnesses in exchange for being allowed into the KOJC compound.

Colleagues covering the search operations were correct to decline the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) offer to be allowed to cover the search operation on the condition they would sign a waiver and agree to be police witnesses.

That also means that they should not be subjected to verbal harassment and the threat of physical harm by KOJC followers who disagree with the ongoing operation or with media’s reportage of it and of the pending cases against Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and his co-accused.

Regardless of their personal positions and emotions, media workers are expected to observe, gather facts and report, and not be cheerleaders for any of the personalities involved.

That also means that media workers on the ground should not be pressured or questioned for not forcing themselves into the compound when, in their assessment, doing so would only add to the tension inside the compound, could compromise ongoing operations and would put their safety and security at risk.

As Davao City’s media workers continue to cover these tense events, we remind their newsrooms to make sure that they have proper safety equipment or, at the very least, proper logistical support as well as the necessary rest.

Allegations of abuse from either side are no excuse to subject media workers to the same.