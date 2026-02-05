Tell it to SunStar: Let’s bring our own tumbler

That is why I am committing myself to use reusable water containers — to bring my own tumbler — not only for practicality, but to give an example to our people.

Bringing our own tumbler may look like a very small habit, but it carries a very big meaning.

Every time we accept a disposable plastic bottle or cup, we create waste that will remain in the environment far longer than the few minutes we use it. These plastics do not simply disappear. They end up in canals, rivers, seas, and landfills. They contribute to flooding, pollution, and harm to marine life. Eventually, they even return to us through the food we eat and the water we drink.

But when we bring our own tumbler, we quietly refuse to add to that problem.

This simple act becomes more than a practical choice. It becomes a spiritual gesture — a small, daily way of caring for the world God has entrusted to us.

It says:

“I will not take creation for granted.”

“I will not add to the waste if I can avoid it.”

“I choose responsibility over convenience.”

Care for creation is not only done through big environmental programs. It is lived in small, consistent personal decisions.

So I invite you, if you can, to join me in this commitment.

Let us bring our own tumbler.

Because this is not just about water.

It is about love for creation, respect for the earth, and gratitude to God for the gift of this world.