Tell it to SunStar: Let’s pick the right ‘Party-list’

During a recent chat with my friend Jennifer Ladrido in our Group Chat, she asked me, “What party-list are you voting for?” The query struck a nerve in a landscape where party-lists often get tangled in political theatrics. It got me thinking about how these groups have frequently drifted away, almost by design, from their supposed mission to serve marginalized sectors. Many voters struggle to see beyond the noise, confusing genuine advocacy with mere political posturing.

Choosing a party-list should not be a roll of dice or a shot in the dark; it should be an informed decision rooted in facts, principles, and the group’s proven record of advocacy. Data tells us that voters who do their homework — checking on past legislative performance and scrutinizing agendas — are likelier to elect leaders who make a difference. According to the 2022 voter behavior study from the Social Weather Stations (SWS), 68 percent of those who researched party-list candidates were satisfied with their choice. This is a sign that being proactive pays off when making crucial electoral decisions.

What should guide our choices? For starters, look at the consistency of their track record. Groups like Gabriela, Bayan Muna, Kabataan, Akbayan, ACT Teachers, and Mamamayang Liberal have tirelessly pushed for issues that matter. Gabriela, in particular, has made headlines for championing women’s rights and battling oppressive laws. It has authored the Safe Spaces Act, Expanded Maternity Leave Law, and the Statutory Rape Law Reform, among others. Their steadfast stance against discriminatory policies has not just been lip service but a reflection of deep-rooted convictions. Their legislative history serves as a solid yardstick for what an effective party-list should look like.

Real-life stories speak louder than promises. Take the ACT Teachers party-list, for instance. I recently met a group of public school teachers who talked about how the organization relentlessly pushed for better working conditions, higher salaries, and a greater voice for educators in policy-making. These are not just abstract promises—they translate into tangible improvements in the lives of teachers across the nation. Knowing that Rep. France Castro of ACT Teachers has fiercely defended the rights of our educators in Congress brings the whole concept of sectoral representation into sharp focus.

Being discerning voters also means filtering out those party-lists that misuse their platform to serve vested interests or political dynasties. A recent report by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ) revealed that several party-lists have ties to influential business families seeking to expand their political clout. When dynasties, elitists, wannabes, divas, and oligarchs slip into the party-list system disguised as defenders of the marginalized, it is a betrayal of the true purpose of proportional representation. We must ask ourselves: Are we electing genuine advocates or allowing wolves in sheep’s clothing to dominate the halls of power?

Transparency and accountability should be at the forefront of our evaluation. I draw on a core principle that suggests examining what is said and done is essential. This means digging into a party list’s funding sources, affiliations, and how they utilize their legislative power. It is about holding them accountable to the sectors they claim to represent, ensuring that their actions align with their words.

Let us remember their presence in Congress and street parliament — attendance matters. The House of Representatives is not just a stage for press releases; it is a place where real work gets done. Voters should be unforgiving of absenteeism. It is utterly disappointing to see elected officials skipping crucial debates and votes that could make or break their constituents’ futures. Showing up might be the bare minimum, but it is a minimum that counts, and every missed session is a missed opportunity to drive change.

The 2019 Ateneo School of Government study highlighted that one of the biggest gaps in voter behavior is the lack of awareness regarding party-list accountability. Many Filipinos still struggle to distinguish between legitimate sectoral representatives and those simply riding on populist slogans. This insight should prompt us to look closer at how party-lists operate during election season and throughout their term.

Take the case of the progressive party-lists, where groups like Kabataan (with Ilonggo Rep. Raoul Manuel), ACT Teachers, Akbayan (with Perci Cendaña, who just earned the right to be part of Congress this September, and Dean Chel Diokno, its next first nominee), and the revitalized Mamamayang Liberal (with former senator Leila de Lima and former representatives Teddy Baguilat and Erin Tañada as its top three nominees in 2025 polls) have withstood attacks, red-tagging and baseless accusations. They continued to fight for human rights, social justice, national sovereignty, truth and democracy. Despite political, even extrajudicial, pushback, their grit in advocating for people’s welfare is the kind of steadfastness that voters should value. Supporting party-lists that demonstrate such integrity is crucial for a robust democratic process.

Jennifer’s question keeps circling back in my mind: How do we ensure we vote for the right party-list? The answer lies in being more critical and discerning. Like we do when choosing our senators and local officials, we need to weigh the track records, transparency, and depth of each candidate’s commitment to their cause. A well-informed vote goes beyond the campaign noise and zeros in on substance over style.

We often forget that the party-list system was created to bring the marginalized into the national conversation, not to serve as a consolation prize for failed traditional politicians. Party-lists like Gabriela, led by Rep. Arlene Rosas, have faced relentless scrutiny and stood firm in defending their causes, showcasing that true advocacy does not waver when put to the test. Their story is not just about politics but resilience, integrity and consistency in the face of adversity. Some of them, like the leftist Bayan Muna and the rightist Magdalo, lost a seat in the 2022 elections, but they continue to stand up for their causes, earning the respect of many inside and outside the lower chamber.

Data-driven decisions make all the difference. It highlights the importance of prioritizing track records over empty promises. We must shift from electing entertainers to choosing real change-makers who understand the urgency of their sector’s needs. We have seen in the recent sessions how Representatives Manuel, Rosas and Castro defended the truth and the public’s money against those who wished to exploit it, as opposed to those who acted like wallpapers or clowns before the supposed August body.

And so, as we return to Jennifer’s question — “What party-list are you voting for?” — let us clarify that this is not about who shouts the loudest or has the flashiest electoral campaign. It is about who is actually there for the people, day in and day out, rain or shine, in Congress or the streets, standing up for those whose voices often get drowned out. So, when you step into that voting booth this May 12, 2025, do not just pick a name; choose an advocacy, a cause, a mission, or a movement. And if you find yourself hesitating, remember — your precious vote is a decisive call for change. Choose wisely so that next time we are asked this question, we can answer it with pride, not regret.