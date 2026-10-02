Tell it to SunStar: Life lessons from the ‘burden of proof’

By Janeth L. Lacostales, Dev.Ed.D

There is a rule that keeps things fair in any situation: if you accuse someone you must prove it. The person who is accused does not have to show they are innocent. Their job is not to defend themselves. Instead the person making the accusation must back it up with evidence. This rule keeps justice from being based on rumors or guesses. It stops the system from becoming chaos.

In life we often forget this rule. We act as if the responsibility is on the person to prove they are right. Even when they are the ones making the claim.

In arguments with friends during moments at work or even in family fights we often find ourselves on the stand. We are the ones being accused. Someone says, “You don’t care,” or “You were never supportive” or “You never really meant it.” Suddenly we panic. We start looking through messages. We write replies. We replay conversations in our heads at midnight trying to explain why we didn’t mean those things. Or why we did mean them.

But here’s the truth: we don’t have to prove anything. The burden of proof is not ours. If someone makes an accusation it is their responsibility to provide evidence. We are not required to defend ourselves when the claim has no foundation. When someone throws out accusations without facts they are acting like a prosecutor. We don’t have to play the defendant.

We waste much energy defending against charges that were never proven. We let others project their fears and insecurities onto us. It’s not pride. It’s not arrogance. It’s simply standing firm in what’s fair: “You made the claim. You must prove it.”

We should also take a step back. Look at ourselves. When do we act like the prosecutor? When we say, “You always ignore me” or “You’ve changed” are we really stating facts? Are we speaking from a place of hurt, frustration or insecurity?

These kinds of statements often come from emotions, not evidence. When we make sweeping claims without proof we are forcing others to defend themselves. Not because they did anything wrong but because we can’t explain our feelings with clarity and truth.

Emotional anger is not proof. If we can’t back up our words with examples we have no right to demand that someone defend their actions.

In the court of opinion stories get twisted. Context gets lost. People take actions. Turn them into meanings that fit how they feel. Your character is not decided by how hard you fight to defend it. It is decided by who you are when the noise finally stops.

You do not have to win every argument. You do not have to respond to every accusation. You do not have to prove your worth to everyone who doubts you.

When someone puts you on trial based on assumptions, guesses or feelings, remember the rule: do not carry the burden of proving something that was never proven in the first place. You have a duty to be honest. You have a duty to be honest, kind and respectful. but you never have a duty to defend yourself against a story someone made up.