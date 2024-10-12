Tell it to SunStar: Life’s simple joys

By Herman M. Lagon

In a society that is too fixated on wealth, power, fame and the unrelenting quest for more, it is easy to forget the actual pleasures around us. These luxuries do not come with a price tag or a brand name, yet they hold the value that no money can buy. These are the basic pleasures, the times of calm and delight that feed the soul and serve as reminders of what it means to live fully. Slowing down and appreciating life’s small pleasures is quite luxurious in a time when speed and efficiency rule. These are the true pleasures that sometimes pass us by unappreciated but have the most emotional impact.

Many take a good night’s sleep for granted until it is gone. The real luxury is being able to lay your head down at night and slide into a peaceful, continuous slumber at a time when sleeplessness has nearly become a badge of honor. Sleep is about rejuvenation, allowing your body and mind time to reset, not just rest. There is nothing like the kind of deep sleep that leaves you waking up feeling like you have been reborn, for which late-night browsing or binge-watching can substitute.

Another underappreciated treasure is slow morning times. Without the annoying sound of an alarm, it allows the day to develop at its own pace, which is liberating. Slow mornings serve as a reminder that not everything in life has to be hurried, whether that means appreciating that first cup of freshly made tea or coffee or just sitting in quiet as the world gradually wakes up around you. These times let us breathe, think and be free from the continual pressure to do or achieve. They serve as a gentle reminder that life is meant to be savored, not raced through.

One of the best pleasures of all is the freedom to choose. Many people in the world still lack the privilege of making decisions about their own lives and following their own paths. The daily luxury that merits appreciation is your freedom to decide how to spend your time, what career path to follow, or even what to eat for supper. It is the freedom to live a life that feels real to who you are, free from the constraints or expectations of others.

Another often forgotten delight is leisure and play. Although it is more important than ever, as adults, we sometimes overlook the value of recreation. These joyful moments — like spontaneous kitchen dances, playing board games with friends, or simply chasing your kids around the park — are what life is truly about. They remind us that life does not always have to be serious; there is something beautiful and valuable in letting go, laughing until it hurts and embracing the childlike wonder that still lives within us.

Nature offers us long walks, colorful sunsets, and bird songs — these pleasures every day, asking nothing in return. These essential events have a kind of magic that cannot be found in any commercial entertainment. These events root us in the world in a way that is both grounding and uplifting — the song of a bird in the early morning, the sensation of the earth beneath your feet as you walk, and the great beauty of a sunset. They help us to realize that we are a part of something much more than ourselves and that the most basic things are priceless.

Then there is the luxury of a good book, a treasured home-cooked dinner and the ability to express yourself. One for the body, one for the mind, one for the soul — each for sustenance. A good book whisks you to another world and provides a chance to investigate fresh ideas and points of view, so breaking from reality. A lovingly crafted home-cooked meal is a taste of comfort and familiarity, a reminder of the love and attention to detail that goes into the most basic pleasures. Being able to express yourself, speak your truth and create is the most basic luxury. These times of connection are what gives our life purpose and enjoyment.

The pleasures of mindfulness — truly living in the moment, feeling the sun’s warmth on your skin and gazing at the stars on a clear night — are the essence of being present and fully alive. Being totally present is quite a luxury in a society that is always trying to drag us back into the past or forward. These are the times when we discover calm and feel really connected to the environment and each other. If we only take the time to see and feel the sun’s warmth and the night sky’s expanse, it will remind us of the beauty surrounding us with depth and clarity.

Then there is the aroma of rain or fresh flowers, the luxury of just existing. Usually overlooked in the daily grind, these are the little sensory pleasures that provide enjoyment. Fresh flowers, earthy rain scent — these are the smells of life, of nature, of the planet we live on. They remind us of our lives, presence and part in something far more than ourselves. In these times, we discover a sort of luxury inaccessible with any amount of money or glory.

Ultimately, true pleasures in life are not found in the things we buy or the status we achieve. These treasures exist in the quiet moments of calm, the connections we nurture and the joy we experience in our everyday lives — the simple pleasures that reveal the true essence of being alive. The ability to notice and appreciate these moments as they are — a gift, a blessing and a reminder that life’s simple beauty is the most extraordinary luxury — may be the greatest wealth we have.