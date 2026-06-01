Tell it to SunStar: Likes and lies on Facebook platform

By Renester P. Suralta

For millions of young people, Facebook is an everyday essential. However, as this platform has evolved over the past two decades, apparent drawbacks have become obvious. While Facebook started as a way to connect friends and share life updates, several negative aspects have emerged over time.

Facebook has faced numerous controversies over user privacy, including the Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which personal data from millions of users was harvested without consent and used for political advertising. This has raised serious concerns about how social media platforms handle and monetize personal information.

Facebook’s algorithm promotes engaging content, including sensationalist or misleading information, which has fueled the spread of fake news and propaganda, impacting public opinion and elections.

Excessive use of Facebook and other social media has been linked to anxiety, depression and lowered self-esteem, especially among young people. The constant comparison to idealized portrayals of others’ lives and the addictive nature of social media can negatively affect users’ mental well-being.

The platform’s algorithms often show users content that aligns with their existing beliefs, creating echo chambers that reinforce biases and deepen societal divisions. This polarization can hinder constructive dialogue and increase social fragmentation.

Facebook has become a venue for cyberbullying, harassment and hate speech. Although the company has implemented policies to combat abuse, many users still experience negative interactions that can have serious emotional consequences.

Various actors, such as local and foreign governments, have used Facebook to conduct influence operations, spreading disinformation and manipulating public discourse to advance political or ideological goals.

Facebook’s business model relies heavily on targeted advertising, encouraging user engagement to maximize ad revenue. This has led to design choices that promote addictive behaviors, keeping users hooked on the platform often at the expense of their time and attention.

Facebook has transformed from a simple social networking site into a complex ecosystem with profound impacts on society. While it has connected billions globally, the platform also exemplifies many challenges of the digital age, including privacy, misinformation, mental health and societal cohesion. Addressing these issues requires ongoing efforts by the platform, regulators and users alike.

For many users, social media dictates and control their life choices. Too much of it can divert one from reality and eventually ruin one’s mental health. Learn to like with caution and avoid lies. Reality has its own wonder and unmatched beauty, from any art form or product of modern technology.