Tell it to SunStar: Listening to the ‘opinion’ of the young

By Herman M. Lagon

Before the first whistle of the Regional Schools Press Conference (RSPC) 2026 competition, before the ticking clock and the nervous scratching of pens, we asked the high school contestants a simple question: How do you see editorial and column writing? The survey was short, almost casual — a quick “vibe check” answered by 85 young writers from across Western Visayas. But like many honest conversations with students, the responses carried more depth than the form itself suggested. Beneath the brief phrases and simple sentences were quiet insights about truth, courage, confusion and hope.

When asked to describe editorial or column writing in three words, many students chose words like opinion, facts, truth, perspective, ideas and persuasion. It was striking how often the word truth appeared. For young writers still learning the ropes, they already sensed that opinion writing is not just about sounding smart or dramatic. It is about responsibility. One student wrote that editorials “show the truth to the people.” Another said they help readers “see different perspectives.” These are not grand philosophical statements, but they are honest ones. And sometimes, honesty is the first sign of a good journalist in the making.

When we looked closer at what they believed made a column “impactful,” a pattern emerged. Many pointed to hooks, ideas, real facts and clear opinions. They understood that a column must draw readers in, but it must also earn their trust. Some mentioned perspective, others talked about evidence. One student simply wrote, “Opinion.” At first, it sounded too short, almost incomplete. But perhaps that was the point. For them, opinion writing is about saying something that matters — something real enough to risk disagreement.

Their answers to why opinion articles matter in society were even more telling. Many students saw these forms as tools to “persuade,” “guide,” or “show the truth.” Some connected them to decision-making. Others spoke from personal experience, saying opinion writing helped them in school essays or in expressing their thoughts. These were not the words of hardened political commentators. They were the words of learners who are just beginning to see writing not as a school requirement, but as a civic act.

Yet the most honest part of the survey appeared in the last question: Where do you need more help? The answers were refreshingly direct. Some said they struggled with introductions. Others admitted they were unsure about conclusions. A few wanted help with titles. Some said they ran out of ideas. Others pointed to language and clarity. In short, these young writers were not pretending to be perfect. They knew where they stumbled and they were willing to say it.

And maybe that is the brightest finding of all.

In a world crowded with fast opinions and little reflection, these students still believe writing should be thoughtful and true. They are not after viral lines. They are trying to learn how to start strong, think clearly and end with meaning. They are not experts yet — but they already understand the heart of good writing.

The survey also shows a quiet struggle. Students know columns should be persuasive and honest, but many are still unsure how to shape their ideas into strong openings and endings. They understand the mission, but they are still learning the method. That is not a weakness. It is simply part of becoming a writer.

What stands out most is their heart. These young journalists care about truth. They just need help turning that care into clear sentences and solid arguments. They are not lacking in purpose — only in practice.

As they step into the competition halls, some will worry about scores and rankings. But behind every entry is a young person trying to make sense of the world. The real success is not the medal. It is the courage to speak, the discipline to verify and the humility to improve.

This survey reminds us that they already understand something important: writing is not about fancy words. It is about grit, truth, perspective and impact. With guidance and time, those instincts will grow into skill.

And perhaps that is the deeper purpose of gatherings like RSPC — to shape young writers who value integrity, care about human dignity, fight for social justice and give voice to those who are often left unheard. Because journalism, at its best, is an act of compassion as much as it is an act of skill.