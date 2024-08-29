Tell it to SunStar: ‘Lord, to whom shall we go?’

There is an urgent need for solutions beyond political and economic measures to address the multifaceted crisis gripping the Philippines. We must return to faith and the Church to restore the nation’s moral compass and counteract societal evils. Abandoning one’s faith and the Church has created a void that hampers the Church’s ability to act as a moral compass and a bulwark against the encroaching evils of our time. St. Augustine’s seminal work, “The City of God,” highlights the importance of a society driven by faith rather than solely by human intentions.

The principle of the separation of Church and state was not designed to exclude the Church from political discourse but to prevent political interference in ecclesiastical affairs. The Church retains the right to advocate against secular practices it deems morally reprehensible. The Church’s transformative power lies in its ability to touch hearts and society. Recommitting to faith involves standing firm against practices that undermine the sanctity of life and traditional family structure.

The Church’s involvement in political advocacy is part of its prophetic role. It promotes societal values and ethical governance by speaking against moral evils and supporting policies aligned with Christian teachings. This advocacy is not about imposing religious beliefs on others but promoting the common good based on universal moral principles.

The Church is against divorce because it undermines the sanctity of marriage, a sacrament that the Church holds in the highest regard. The Church seeks to preserve the family unit, which is the bedrock of society. The Church protects marriage from redefinition and ensures children are raised in environments conducive to holistic development. The family is the first school of love, justice, and peace. Nurturing strong, faith-filled families lays the foundation for a just and compassionate society.

The Church recognizes corruption as one of the causes that significantly contribute to underdevelopment and poverty. “Philippine politics—the way it is practiced—has been most hurtful of us as a people. It is possibly the biggest bane in our life as a nation and the most pernicious obstacle to our achieving of full human development.” (CBCP 1996). Not much has changed since then. Addressing the crisis in the Philippines requires more than institutional reforms; it necessitates personal and collective repentance involving a change of mind and a transformation of heart and behavior. Collective worship fosters community and shared purpose. Returning to regular church attendance reaffirms commitment to God and one another.

The path to addressing the crisis in the Philippines lies in a return to God and the Church. By embracing the teachings of the Church, engaging in political advocacy, and committing to personal and collective repentance, we can build a society that reflects the values of St. Augustine’s City of God.

“Master, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life” (John 6:68).