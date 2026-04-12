Tell it to SunStar: Make service contracting the new normal in public transport

By Akbayan

The government’s announcement of a “net service contracting program” for public utility jeepney drivers is a potentially important step toward securing drivers’ livelihoods and sustaining mass public transportation. However, it will mean little if it remains small, short-lived, and difficult to access.

For the program to deliver real relief, the government must GO BIG. It must cover a substantial number of drivers, be backed by funding that can last the entire duration of the crisis, not just a few weeks, and be governed by clear, simple rules that do not add to the burden of already struggling drivers and operators. Anything less risks turning this into a missed opportunity.

We challenge the government to make service contracting the new normal in public transport. Done right, it can ensure stable, dignified livelihoods for drivers while guaranteeing the public a reliable and sustained mass transportation system.

This crisis demands more than stopgap measures. It requires bold, lasting reform, one that addresses immediate needs while securing the jobs and livelihoods of our working people and building a more just and secure transport system for the future.