Tell it to SunStar: Malaki plays huge role for Solixus Navicta

Kaya ra ni nato!” (We can do this!), she passionately exclaimed, rallying her teammates as she noticed their smiles fading.

She believed they could do it, and knew they could do it.

That motivating line from Lyra Malaki, a Grade 9 student at the Cebu City National Science High School, completely lifted the spirits of her teammates and propelled the team to victory.

Malaki started playing sports when she was around five or six years old, influenced by her brother’s interest in taekwondo and started to join in. However, it stopped when the pandemic hit.

Later on, Malaki got involved in badminton. She was encouraged by her parents to play the sport that made her go into training back when she was a fourth grader. Another sport of hers is volleyball, which was also a result of encouragement from her Physical Education (PE) teacher in fifth grade. Both of these sports influenced and motivated her during the intramural seasons of her previous school. However, Malaki commented that her first real play in volleyball only happened in last year’s Intramurals, back when she was in eighth grade.

Malaki shared that whenever she wins in the sports she passionately plays, she gets to feel different kinds of emotions all at once. Every time she manages to fulfill her goal of bringing home the bacon, she always feels satisfied and excited.

In this year’s Intramural games, Lyra Malaki played in both badminton and volleyball, bringing the name of her batch, Solixus Navicta. In badminton, she played in the singles category and was the team captain in the volleyball team.

The most memorable moment Malaki had this year from playing her sports was the victory she and her teammates achieved from playing against the teams of the higher-level players of the school in volleyball, namely: the Grade 10’s Triumphus Decimus, Grade 11’s Ordo Eclissi, and Grade 12’s Ardenti Divinus. The team captain shared that she has noticed that during Intramurals, it is usually those who are seniors who win. She was very proud when in the end, they managed to win against them in the matches they played.

Despite having won against the seniors, Malaki shared that it was not a fight her team easily won. As team captain, she felt nervous and pressured knowing who her team would be up against. However, every negative feeling ran down the drain and was replaced by surprise when they won the matches against Grade 10 and Grade 12, and the championship game against Grade 11.

As the crowd of yellow hues all started to cheer and jump in joy, the volleyball players all mirrored the action of happiness after securing a win for their batch. Colors of yellow and purple were then mixed at the center of the court as the Grade 9 and Grade 11 players all congratulated each other after their match had ended.

At the end of the day, Malaki believes that similar to how we feel defeated or how we feel like giving up on life, we should never forget that we are capable of achieving our own goals. We shouldn’t let the words of a few people bring us down, but rather, we should listen to the cheers and words of encouragement from the people who believe and are there for us.