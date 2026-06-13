Tell it to SunStar: Marcos ill-gotten wealth case dismissal leaves justice unfinished

By Rep. Sarah Elago

Gabriela Women’s Party

The dismissal of remaining claims should not be interpreted as an exoneration of the Marcos family. Previous court decisions have already resulted in the forfeiture of hundreds of millions of dollars in Swiss deposits, assets, jewelry, and other properties linked to the Marcoses. These recoveries stand as concrete evidence that ill-gotten wealth existed and that public resources were amassed through abuse of power during the dictatorship.

At a time when ordinary Filipinos are being told to tighten their belts amid rising prices and economic hardship, the termination of proceedings on the remaining claims over Marcos’ ill-gotten wealth raises serious concerns that the state is abandoning its responsibility to pursue full accountability.

What is at stake is not only the recovery of assets but also the preservation of historical truth. This risks becoming another chapter in the systematic rehabilitation of the Marcos dictatorship, where ill-gotten wealth remains unrecovered and justice for the Filipino people remains incomplete.

The Filipino people fought and sacrificed to end a dictatorship founded on corruption and repression. They deserve the full truth, the full recovery of ill-gotten wealth, and the full measure of justice that remains long overdue.

The struggle against plunder and impunity does not end with the dismissal of a case. It continues for as long as accountability remains incomplete.