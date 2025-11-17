Tell it to SunStar: Marcos Jr. cannot Pontius Pilate himself from Co’s sentiments

By Kej Andres, Student Christian Movement of the Philippines national chairman

We express that as much as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants to wash his hands off from corruption allegations and presents himself as anti-corruption hero, the video statement of resigned Ako Bicol representative Zaldy Co reveals how President Marcos Jr. is at the top of the corruption machinery.

Co’s statement only strengthens the affirmation that President Marcos Jr. himself is the most responsible for all the corruption as the chief executive. Unless he admits that he is fully incompetent, he cannot Pontius Pilate himself from corruption allegations because he signed the General Appropriations Acts and has allotted unprogrammed appropriations to select legislators.

While we are vigilant against the opportunism of Co and the selfish direction that the Duterte faction wants to take, there has been merit to what he has said. Marcos Jr. must be thoroughly investigated and be made accountable for all their sins. Equally important, the likes of Sara and Rodrigo Duterte must also be made accountable and must also be barred from coming back to power.

We express these sentiments especially with the upcoming Iglesia Ni Cristo mobilization where there have been echoes of “Marcos, resign!” calls. The leaders of this Christian sect do not have the moral high ground for repeatedly endorsing corrupt politicians during elections. Meanwhile, the latest development on President Marcos Jr.’s anti-corruption drive has only meant to cover up the President’s responsibility, designed to favor his political bloc over the Duterte’s. With this, the President will never be the messiah of the Filipino people.

This has been another episode of Kadiliman versus Kasamaan. Wala na naman tayong winner. What Filipinos need is not another leader who is a different face of the same coin of bureaucrat-capitalism. Overhaul the rotten system; we will participate in bigger rallies this Nov. 30. We have faith not in this bankrupt system by the corrupt ruling classes, but in the people who can create a new system bereft of bureaucrat-capitalism.