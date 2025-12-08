Tell it to SunStar: Marcos Jr.’s salary hike for military, uniformed personnel slammed

By Karapatan National Council member and former Kabataan Party-list representative Raoul Manuel

Human rights alliance Karapatan slammed the Marcos Jr. administration’s recent decision to grant another round of salary and subsistence allowance increases for military and uniformed personnel, calling it “a stark display of this regime’s fascist priorities reflective of its political insecurity.”

The government is further raising the salaries of the military that have long acted as perpetrators of human rights violations. They make a living out of killing, abducting, harassing, and terrorizing communities. With this, they get promoted and enjoy impunity.

The last known salary adjustment for government employees happened in 2023, while a measly P50 wage increase for minimum wage workers in the National Capital Region was granted in July 2025. Workers in few other regions received even smaller adjustments, with many regional wage boards refusing to approve significant increases despite the continuous rise in prices of commodities, and the cost of living.

If the government insists that salary increases for the military are fair, then what more for ordinary workers who bear the brunt of inflation every day? This administration can authorize hefty hikes for troops but leaves workers at the mercy of regional wage boards, including those in disaster-hit areas.

The administration’s refusal to prioritize wage hikes echoes the same out-of-touch narrative that claimed a Filipino family can celebrate Noche Buena with only P500, a statement from the Department of Trade and Industry that was widely ridiculed by low-income households and even the so-called middle class.

The government says it is only right to protect “those who defend the nation.” But the reality is that many of these security forces are at the forefront of rights violations, including attacks on workers, farmers and entire communities. So we ask: who is Marcos Jr. really protecting?

The stark contrast between stagnant wages for workers and generous, guaranteed salary increases for the military exposes the real priorities of the Marcos Jr. administration. He is not prioritizing the welfare of the millions of Filipinos struggling to survive. He is securing the loyalty of the military, a support he needs amid corruption scandals and growing calls for his resignation.

Tying the administration’s political survival to the military through financial incentives is dangerous for democracy. This is not about public service or national security. This is about power and buying the allegiance of those he relies on to keep it.

The group reiterated its call for substantial and nationwide wage increases for all workers. We support the demand for a national minimum wage of P1,250 and a P36,000 entry salary for government employees. We urge the public to remain vigilant against government actions that deepen inequality and undermine human rights.