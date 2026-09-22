Tell it to SunStar: Martial law, the Filipino youth and our future

By Jose Mario D. De Vega, Asian Center, University of the Philippines-Diliman

“In the line of fire is the place of honor.”

-- Leandro “Lean” Alejandro (July 10, 1960-Sept. 19, 1987)

In an open letter (2016), I directly asked then newly elected Duterte -- who later revealed his true colors, showing himself no different from his idol, the dictator Marcos Sr. -- the following questions:

Why should we allow a dictator to be buried -- one who destroyed the fundamental elements and institutions of our nation, killed thousands of our countrymen (an entire generation of our brightest and best perished in the countryside, the mountains, the prisons and the streets), raped our women, blatantly violated human rights, debased the dignity of countless citizens, divided our society, desecrated our laws, beliefs and culture, plundered billions from the national treasury and corrupted nearly everything we hold honorable, pure and good?

Just as history expelled the Marcos family of tyranny from power, “Mang Kanor” now faces charges of crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court -- for the thousands of poor souls that he ordered to be killed systematically during the so-called “Drug War.”

Yet, like the Marcoses -- who, horrifyingly, returned to power only years after being ousted humiliatingly — the Dutertes remain entrenched in the state apparatus. That is even if his daughter, VP Sara, now faces an impeachment trial in the Senate.

These two nefarious dynasties united in 2022, turning the political process into a carnival, a circus, a comedy and a brothel – all in one. But driven by their respective personal, diabolical and evil familial interests, their unholy alliance and dirty marriage of political prostitution of the lowest order ever -- collapsed into infighting, mudslinging, intimidation and bitter conflict.

We, the people and all thinking citizens regretfully -- all share the blame, the curse and the shame for the tragedy of 2022 – which are the Marcoses’ return to power and the Duterte’s giving of false hope to the masses. It seems we have not learned anything from our history, worst, we failed miserably to honor the sacrifices of our youth and heroes during the darkest years of martial law. Because we failed to learn and correct, our burden today is heavier and our duty is of much greater challenge: to resist and overthrow #TeamDarkness and #TeamEvil -- alongside their allied political dynasties and all the powers that be -- that control the entire Barangay ‘Pinas.

The value and legacy of the youth’s sacrifices during martial law

Thousands were arrested, tortured and suffered. This is beyond dispute. As Shakira Sison reported in Rappler (9/23/15), “#NeverAgain: Martial Law stories young people need to hear”:

“Aside from electrocution of body parts and genitals, it was routine to waterboard political prisoners, burn them using cigarettes and flat irons, strangle them using wires and steel bars and rub pepper on their genitals. Women were stripped naked, made to sit on ice blocks or stand in cold rooms and were sexually assaulted using objects such as eggplants smeared with chili peppers.

“… as the circus that is Philippine governance, make it easy to forget martial law as the darkest and most terrible moment in our history. Many victims have died or chosen silence — understandably, for these stories are painful to remember and harder to tell.”

The need to retell and retell the martial law struggles and the voices of the people -- below

That is precisely why we must retell these narratives again and again, repeatedly -- not only for history’s sake, but for education, understanding and the benefit of today’s youth and our future generation, so they may hear the voices of those who came before them, those brave and heroic souls who gave their lives and dreams so that We/They might enjoy even a measure of freedom that we have today.

As Sison continued:

“… these horrific stories need to be told over and over until we realize that the pretty cover of the book of the Marcos years is actually full of monster stories. We need to bring the graphic accounts of torture and murder to light so that those who rest comfortably in their illusions that the Marcos years were pleasant will at least be stirred.”

The continuing struggle for memory,

justice and freedom

Last Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, we marked the anniversary of martial law -- 54 years have passed. Amid today’s tragedies and controversies -- from billions stolen in the flood control funds, the cancer of corruption, the ongoing state-orchestrated political harassment and targeted red-tagging, the bloody Pax Silica, continuing US interference and the collusion of Malacañang, dynasties, elites, capitalists, ruling classes and all the defenders of the existing exploitative system -- we must not only remember the lessons of martial law, but we must unceasingly struggle harder for a more humane, freer and more just Philippine society -- especially for ordinary people, the marginalized, the voices from below, the common folk who truly make up this nation. The struggle continues….