Tell it to SunStar: May Iran be free again soon!

By Peter Trankner

Israel and the USA have attacked the mullahs in Iran. President Trump is taking a high risk. But he is nurturing the hope of ending a brutal, inhumane regime that is over dead bodies.

Anyone who saw the horrific images from Iran earlier this year -- all the brave young people, the young woman on the front line who risked and often sacrificed their lives for freedom -- could hardly bear this sight. Their determination towards the butchers of the mullah regime was the purest from of what once distinguished the West and made it successful: an unconditional desire for freedom.

After decades of opportunistic and cowardly appeasement politics, it is once again Donald Trump who has decided to stop watching and take action. President Trump opted for freedom and culture warfare against the mullah barbarians in Iran.

Donald Trump and B. Netanyahu began attacking the medieval mullah regime on Saturday morning, Feb. 28, 2026. And every supporter of freedom and democracy must keep their fingers crossed for Americans and Israelis.

A world without the mullahs would be a better world. And the chance of a comprehensive peace regime in the Middle East could not only defuse many conflicts in the countries around Israel, but could also turn this region into an economic powerhouse with its resources and raw materials.

The reason why some self-righteous and self-glorifying human rights activists are not interested in the destiny of the people of Iran seems simple: because they, like the Israelis or the Americans, do not fit into the victim narrative that one likes to instrumentalize as a projection screen for their bitterness and hatred.

May the courageous, heroic Persian people in Iran live a free, self-determined life! May the woman finally be allowed to burn their veil - and those who desperately want to wear it simply wear it. May Iran succeed in finding a way back into international community!

May the Bahai or Ahmadi, may the Jews in Iran, who have existed for 2,500 years, may Christians and atheists live together peacefully again in a modern Iran.

I would like to dedicate this comment to 19-year-old Diana Bahadori, a 19-year old Iranian motorcycle influencer (“Baby Rider”) and activist who was shot dead by Iranian security forces during the nationwide protests in January.

On Instagram, she was known for her videos, in which -- contrary to the laws in force in Iran for women -- she rode motorcycles without a headscarf and with impressive stunts, with long blond hair and a Ferrari jacket. It was seen by many as a symbol of resistance and freedom within the “woman, life, freedom” movement. She sacrificed her young life for freedom and now her victimhood should not have been in vain.

Should the US and Israel succeed, we should remember the stories of these fallen freedom fighters.