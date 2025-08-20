Tell it to SunStar: Mayors for Good Governance demand full transparency, accountability, justice in flood control projects

In his fourth State of the Nation Address on July 28, 2025, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the investigation of P350 billion worth of flood control projects. As local leaders on the frontlines of disaster response, we welcome this move and fully support the pursuit of justice.

We, as public servants, demand from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and all concerned national government agencies the immediate and full disclosure of all project details: the Programs of Work, Detailed Unit Price Analyses, Bill of Quantities, and Feasibility Studies, and most urgently — the names of contractors and politicians responsible for these multi-billion peso projects funded by our taxpayers.

Flood control projects have existed for decades, but over the past years, corruption in these projects has become more alarming, pervasive, and systematic. There is no justification for any secrecy or delay. The Filipino people have waited long enough. Families have suffered unrelenting floods and landslides. Transparency is no longer optional but a duty we owe to every Filipino.

Our position is clear: full transparency and genuine accountability now. Those who have stolen public funds must face the full force of the law. Once proven guilty, politicians and bureaucrats must not only be removed from office but also prosecuted and jailed.

Corruption must end now. The Filipino people deserve a government that protects and serves them, not one that endangers their lives and robs them of their future.