Tell it to SunStar: Mea culpa

When I first entered law school, I expected it to be like other graduate programs — attending classes, completing assignments, and moving on. But I was wrong. Law school was rigorous, demanding and intense. Balancing this with a full-time job that often requires fieldwork outside the office added an extra layer of stress to an already overwhelming schedule.

Law school demands relentless effort. Professors assign pleadings, court cases, jurisprudence, codal provisions and case digests, all of which require extensive analysis, memorization and preparation. As a working student, exhaustion is almost a given. Inevitably, there are times I forget assignments or requirements, leading to the occasional “zero” or, worse, a harsh reminder from a professor. Law school is a battleground that has led me to moments of self-doubt and frustration.

Yet, in these moments, I am reminded of my grandmother and her practice of saying “Mea Culpa” during our family Rosary. She would place her hand over her heart as she said these Latin words, and when I asked her why, she explained, “It means, ‘It is my fault.’” As a child, I wondered if she thought she had done something terrible and I even jokingly questioned whether she felt guilty about something unimaginable. As an adult, though, I understand the power of this phrase. In law school, when I stumble or fall behind, I often respond with a simple “Mea Culpa” — an admission of my own imperfection and a humble acknowledgment of my limitations.

Humility, embodied in “Mea Culpa,” serves as a vital counterbalance to pride, especially in environments like law school or the workplace, where knowledge can sometimes become an ego’s tool. There’s a tendency to project an air of certainty, to answer questions confidently even when we may not fully understand. This false assurance can mislead others and, ultimately, ourselves. But the phrase “Mea Culpa” reminds us of the importance of humility, that credibility and competence grow stronger when paired with genuine self-awareness and honesty.

Humility goes beyond mere self-reflection; it is a form of spiritual and emotional grounding. By acknowledging our faults, we keep ourselves open to growth and grounded in truth. It’s a quality we should carry not only in law school or our careers but in all aspects of life. When things don’t go our way, humility prevents pride from clouding our judgment or leading us down a path of arrogance.

In moments of success, humility ensures we remain grateful. In times of failure, it reminds us to rise without bitterness. In humility, we find peace with ourselves and in saying “Mea Culpa,” we remind ourselves that, despite our faults, we continue to strive toward something greater.