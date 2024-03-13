Tell it to SunStar: Mindset and mentality

We would like to convey our warmest greetings to all empowered women, for the Month of March is dedicated to them with love and respect, especially to our ageless Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, our living inspiration of a mother who weathered almost all kinds of challenges and turned every crisis into opportunity.

As no one is perfect, the weight of her achievements outbalances non fulfillment.

Her leadership is proof that her manpower management is surrounded by loyal professionals, and ordinary people, willing to defend her.

She is able to instill discipline and control. It is not fear but understanding, which earned her respect.

A lot of men feel supreme among other beings, and love to exhibit their opposite opinion. Of course we are all entitled to our choice of expression.

Our culture of submitting women to men has eroded deeply to the extent of destroying our basic principle of respect.

Men have become more violent. In reality, they have become weak, lazy and incompetent. No goals, ambition, to pursue.

Many jump from one work to another, no notice of absence, without respect to our supervisors. Loyalty is rare, if ever, non-existent.

We have destroyed our own mindset and mentality. We have lost our basic principle for God, family, country.

Can our Gov. Gwen Garcia make a project to train, re-educate our youth on moral discipline? A boot camp for ladies and gentlemen, perhaps? Good manners and conduct? Starting in the provinces?

You can do it, Gov. With so much resource, talents, and supporters, believers, it is not impossible.

Gov, deep in our hearts we are probinsyanos who linger in the simple logic of living, who made it through public schools, became successful professionals here and abroad.

We started with humility. It was not complicated at all.