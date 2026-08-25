Tell it to SunStar: More than a uniform: What are we really teaching our students?

By Samuel C. Villar

associate professor at Cebu Technological University Main Campus-Dumanjug Extension

Some university debates involve grand questions about artificial intelligence, research, technology and the future of education.

And then there is the university uniform.

Yes, that humble piece of clothing that can turn Monday mornings into a fashion crisis and make students suddenly become experts in fabric, comfort and institutional policy.

A recent social media discussion about wearing university uniforms has sparked mixed reactions among students. Some questioned the need for strict compliance, while others defended the uniform as part of discipline, identity and institutional culture.

At first glance, it may seem like an argument about shirts, pants, skirts and shoes. But the bigger question is this: Why do we have this rule and what is it supposed to teach us?

Universities have legitimate reasons for requiring uniforms. They help identify students, promote institutional identity and, in some programs, prepare learners for professional environments where proper attire matters.

But let us also be honest: a neatly tucked-in shirt does not automatically produce a disciplined student. Polished shoes do not guarantee integrity. And wearing an ID does not magically install good citizenship.

If it did, universities could prescribe the perfect uniform and retire half of their student-development programs.

Character does not come with a zipper.

Discipline is much bigger than appearance. It is reflected in how students treat others, fulfill responsibilities, respect differences and make decisions when nobody is watching.

This is why students should be allowed to ask reasonable questions about institutional policies. Asking “Why?” is not automatically rebellion. Sometimes, it is precisely what education is supposed to cultivate.

A university should teach students not only what to think, but how to think.

At the same time, student voice must come with responsibility. There is a difference between constructive criticism and ridicule, between questioning a policy and simply refusing to follow it, and between seeking reform and demanding that every inconvenient rule disappear.

Institutions need rules. Without them, a university could quickly become one enormous group project where nobody knows who is responsible for anything.

But good institutions do more than create rules. They explain them, apply them fairly, listen to concerns, and review them when circumstances change.

Students, meanwhile, must learn to raise concerns respectfully and responsibly.

The real issue is not whether students should wear a university uniform. The bigger question is whether the policy continues to serve its intended purpose — and whether students understand that purpose.

We cannot tell students to “think critically” inside the classroom and then discourage them from asking questions outside it.

If we want graduates who will challenge inefficient systems, propose innovations, and solve society’s problems, we must also give them opportunities to practice respectful questioning while they are still students.

So, yes, let us talk about the uniform. Talk about its purpose, affordability, comfort, practicality, and implementation. But more importantly, let us talk with the students who are expected to wear it.

Because sometimes, a conversation about a shirt is really a conversation about education itself.

A university should be a place where rules matter — but so does reason; where discipline matters — but so does dignity; where authority matters — but so does dialogue.

A uniform may make students look like members of the same university.

Education should teach them how to become a community.