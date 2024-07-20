Tell it to SunStar: Mounting calls to ban Pogos

By Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian

I commend business and socio-civic groups for supporting calls to ban Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogos) in the country amid the discovery of irregularities and proliferation of crimes associated with the industry.

These organizations that have expressed support for a ban on Pogos include the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Alyansa Agrikultura, Makati Business Club, Management Association of the Philippines, Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines, Foundation for Economic Freedom, UP School of Economics Alumni Association, Institute of Corporate Directors, and Justice Reform Initiative.

I am delighted to learn that major business groups in the country support our advocacy to ban Pogos in the country in line with the position taken by our economic managers.

In supporting the call to ban Pogos, the groups pointed out that allowing POGOs to continue operating in the country could hinder economic growth and discourage investors. They added that the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) and the government should create credible alternative employment opportunities for those who will be affected by the closures of Pogo companies.

Kagaya ng sinasabi ng mga negosyante sa bansa, hindi natin kailangan ang mga Pogo na manatili sa bansa kung gusto natin na mas maging mabilis ang paglago ng ating ekonomiya at mas mapayapa ang ating mga komunidad.

I am confident that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will eventually heed mounting calls to expel from the country all Pogos which have become a source of various criminalities including human trafficking, torture, and online scams.

I hope to hear the President make such a declaration during his State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 22.

Naging mas malinaw sa atin na mas maraming masasamang dulot ang pananatili ng mga Pogo sa bansa kasabay ng mga pinakahuling pangyayari. Alam kong hindi ito lingid sa Pangulo at may kumpiyansa akong nakikinig siya sa gusto ng nakararami na patalsikin na ang mga Pogo sa bansa.

He said that given the position taken by the country’s economic managers as well as law enforcement agencies, who are all in favor of the call to implement a total ban on Pogos, it is likely that the President would eventually consider the adoption of such a policy.

As chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, I have filed a bill calling to ban Pogos from the country amid the proliferation of criminalities associated with Pogos including human trafficking, torture, kidnapping, prostitution, and various scamming activities.

At a recent public hearing on the bill, the Department of Finance (DOF), the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA), the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Bureau of Immigration (BI), and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), among others, have expressed support for the proposed measure to completely ban Pogos in the country.