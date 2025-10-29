Tell it to SunStar: Naunsa na man ang kabataan ron? ‘Emo’ naman

By George Evan Cuadrillero

I remember one time when I had an argument with my sister. As usual, I won through my long tirade of words. Out of frustration, she said, “Magpakamatay nako,” an expression of shock and defeat. That moment stayed with me, not because of her words, but because of what they revealed about how fragile the youth of today have become.

Many elders see the younger generation as too emotional, too stressed and too sensitive. Even a simple reprimand or being grounded from using a phone can seem like a form of devastation or even a tragedy. But before judging, it is important to understand that the time today is not like before. The world has changed and so have its pressures.

Stressors surround the youth every day, taking different forms. Anxiety, pressure to perform and the weight of social expectations constantly hover over them. Parents often compare generations, proudly saying, “Before, we spent hours in the library for research, now it is just a click away.” But what they fail to see is that the difference is not only about information. It is about emotion.

A common Filipino trait is the habit of comparing, even when situations are not comparable. It is like trying to look for a needle in a haystack that belongs to another barn. The time then and the time now are different realities. Comparing them does not help anyone.

Do not compare the youth of today with the past that had no technology and fewer distractions. Today, people can easily access information, but most of it is negative. The worst part is that it is controlled by algorithms that influence what people think, feel and do. Social media constantly feeds vanity, competition and the desire for attention.

Words, no matter how casual, can hurt deeply. They can leave marks that last longer than any physical wound. I recall yelling at my brother once. Though I did not say hurtful words, the tone and anger left a mark on him. It reminded me that words carry weight and that silence sometimes speaks better.

We must learn to be more careful, to listen and to be kind. We must be human again. Everyone is hurting in their own way, searching for love while unknowingly causing pain to others. It is a sad cycle that begins when no one listens.

Let us start by listening to the youth. Listen to your child. Spend time with them. Be present. Many families have lost the essence of home because everyone is too focused on themselves.

It is time to stop showing false happiness online. Stop posting pictures just to earn likes and reactions. Stop pretending that everything is fine when it is not. Learn to pause, reflect and realize that toxicity can begin within ourselves.

Let us listen more and judge less. Let us find peace by understanding the young people we often call “emo.” Perhaps in their emotions, there lies a message that we, the older ones, have long forgotten, what it truly means to feel, to care and to be human.