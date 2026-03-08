Tell it to SunStar: Never again?

By Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David

There is something deeply dishonest in the way nuclear disarmament is sometimes invoked in today’s geopolitical rhetoric.

Nuclear disarmament is not something that one powerful nation imposes on another. It is something sovereign nations agree to pursue together—through diplomacy, treaties, and mutual accountability. A state that maintains a massive nuclear arsenal and a sophisticated system of ballistic missiles capable of destroying cities in minutes cannot credibly demand that another nation disarm.

That is not disarmament.

That is intimidation.

Common sense alone should tell us this. But history tells us even more.

The modern global movement toward nuclear restraint was born from trauma—human trauma on a scale the world had never seen before. In August 1945, atomic bombs were detonated over Hiroshima and Nagasaki, instantly killing tens of thousands and eventually claiming well over two hundred thousand lives, most of them civilians. The horror of those explosions left a permanent scar on the conscience of humanity.

It forced the nations of the world to face a terrifying truth: if such weapons were allowed to spread without restraint, human civilization itself could perish.

That is why, after the Second World War, the international community began building a system of agreements aimed at preventing nuclear catastrophe—most notably the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, opened for signature in 1968. Its very logic rests on a simple principle: that nuclear restraint must be pursued through negotiation, not coercion.

Not threats.

Not ultimatums.

Not imperial bullying.

But what happens when the institutions meant to uphold international law become powerless? What happens when the community of nations allows the rules of the global order to be bent or ignored by those who possess the largest arsenals?

Then we begin to drift back toward the very madness that produced the catastrophes of the twentieth century.

It was the devastation of two world wars that finally convinced humanity to abandon the age of empires and colonial domination. Out of those ruins arose a shared resolve expressed in the founding of the United Nations: Never again.

The decades of relative peace that followed were not accidental. They allowed many nations to reduce military spending in their national budgets and redirect precious resources toward human development—health care, education, social protection, and scientific progress. Peace made prosperity possible. War consumes everything.

And so we must ask ourselves honestly:

Do we really wish to return to the insanity of geopolitical instability—an age of escalating arms races and permanent military confrontation?

Have we forgotten the prophetic vision that inspired the very idea of an international community of nations?

On a stone wall near the entrance of the United Nations Headquarters in New York are engraved the words of the prophet Isaiah:

“They shall beat their swords into plowshares

and their spears into pruning hooks.

Nation shall not lift up sword against nation,

nor shall they train for war anymore.” (Isaiah 2:4)

Those words were not meant to decorate a building. They were meant to guide the conscience of humanity. If the world allows power politics to override international law, then we should stop pretending that we have learned anything from history. And perhaps we should begin preparing—metaphorically speaking—to build another Noah’s Ark.

Because if nuclear arrogance replaces nuclear restraint, the next flood will not come from the heavens. It will come from our own hands.