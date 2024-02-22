Tell it to SunStar: Never forget, never again to the horrors of the Marcos regime

In the 2019 documentary “The Kingmaker,” Imelda Marcos said, “Perception is real, truth is not.” This statement reveals the Marcos family’s support for, if not deliberate involvement in, constructing alternative perceptions of her famous family and erasing history from collective memory.

The core premise of communal memory is that memory frequently goes beyond our individual minds, and that private events from the past can be regarded as a social product.

The Marcos family’s popularity arose from the complicated building and transfer of memories and narratives, notably among the country’s youth.

The social institutions of family, schools, mass media, religious organizations and the government all have a significant impact on Filipino youth impressions of this era.

Duterte’s administration has allowed for the resurgence of the Marcos moniker and constituted a watershed moment in the Edsa People Power narrative.

Marcos’ body was transferred to Manila and interred with military honors at the Heroes’ Cemetery on Nov. 18, 2016, following Supreme Court approval.

Duterte, whose administration has involved returning “state violence to levels unheard of” since martial law, accomplished one of his campaign promises while also rallying Marcos supporters.

However, this move startled many who lived through Marcos’ brutal reign, sparking protests against the administration’s attempt to rewrite the dictator’s memory. Duterte responded to his detractors by claiming Ferdinand Marcos “was a soldier.” He was there to fight for his nation.” While Duterte is most generally linked with the “War on Drugs,” his administration is also attempting to rewrite history of the People Power Revolution.

Now that the infamous son is president, we must not let the omnipresent shadow of his dictatorship’s namesake regain his own name.

We should not forget the dark times. People, we should not!