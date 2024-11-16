Tell it to SunStar: New law to create more jobs, attract investors

By Sen. Chiz Escudero

With the signing into law of Republic Act 12066, also known as the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy (Create More) by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., we have initiated a transformative framework that will significantly enhance the country’s reputation as a premier investment destination.

The newly-signed law is meant to attract strategic investments, enhance the competitiveness of our business environment, and foster sustainable economic growth. This landmark legislation extends the duration of tax incentives, simplifies the tax process, and introduces significant deductions to reduce operational costs for enterprises.

The law amended RA 11534 or the original Create Act which was crafted in 2021 to help enterprises recover from the impact of the pandemic.

By creating a more predictable and investment-friendly climate, we are paving the way for high-quality job creation and a more prosperous future for all Filipinos.

I thank the President for his commitment to economic revitalization. I also express my sincere appreciation to our esteemed colleagues in the Senate and the House of Representatives for their collaborative efforts in passing this historic piece of legislation.