Tell it to SunStar: No calm after the storm

By Queen Natalie Tuason

What Samuel Richardson said that “Calamity is the test of integrity” rings true now more than ever. When typhoon Opong hit Masbate, it was more than just a storm — it was a test of every politician’s character. How they responded in its aftermath revealed their true reasons for serving in public office.

What the subsequent disaster relief efforts revealed was a sad, unspoken truth: many of those holding office were painfully unprepared and, worse, thin-skinned.

When affected residents criticized their poor preparations and responses, instead of showing humility or fixing their mistakes, many officials reacted defensively and took offense. When residents voiced their frustration and called out their glaring incompetence they resorted to conducts unbecoming of public officials -- berating complainants on social media and threatening those who spoke up, to name a few.

Can they really blame these typhoon-affected people? What else did they expect except criticism? Their disaster preparedness was terrible — resources weren’t used properly, evacuation plans poorly executed, if there even is one, and worse, some of the barangay or municipal disaster risk reduction and management committee/council did not even convene.

Most of the local government’s calamity budget was not released or used on time, leaving communities helpless. When a community is left vulnerable and exposed due to the failings of the very people who took an oath to serve them, silence is not and should never be an option. The people have every right, a duty even, to call out the insecure, inept, and self-serving nature of politicians who prioritize their own ego and image, who would only pose for photo ops, at the expense of the citizens they swore to protect.

A true public servant should see a disaster and the people’s anger not as an insult but as a call to act with courage and compassion. They should take responsibility and focus on helping people recover. The fake ones, however, are exposed in times of crisis — their real goal was never service, but power and recognition. Typhoon Opong made it clear to the people of Masbate who was genuine and who was not. At least, I hope so.