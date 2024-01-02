Tell it to SunStar: No deadline extension

We are blasting the most recent statement of Malacañang, through Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil that there would be no extension of PUV (public utility vehicle) consolidation after Dec. 31, 2023.

Marcos Jr. will go down in history as one of the most oppressive and least considerate of the presidents in Philippine history. Marcos Jr. is so lazy to even face those protesting at the gates of Malacañang as drivers, operators and commuters are ready to hold a camp-out here in Mendiola.

We, together with other youth groups, transport advocates, and hundreds of jeepney drivers, operators, and their families are among those in solidarity here in Mendiola to protest the PUV Modernization Program. Recent statistics show that 73.5 percent of PUJs (public utility jeepneys) in Metro Manila have not consolidated despite the President’s remark that the call against jeepney phaseout and pro-people rehabilitation is a call of the “minority” and must not be heeded.

As the government continues to be a Judas, a traitor to thousands of drivers and millions of commuters, the fight continues! We will continue to protest until such heavy weight of crosses is lifted from drivers and commuters.

About 140,000 drivers, 60,000 operators and 28.5 million commuters are said to be adversely affected by the government’s program.