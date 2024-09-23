Tell it to SunStar: No need to extend term of barangay, SK officials

The Senior Citizen Party-list is essentially a barangay-based national organization. Our constituents are generally not in favor of giving barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (BSK) officials terms longer than three years.

The sentiment of our constituents is that three years is not too long and not too short. Four years can be the middle ground if there are proposals that are longer in duration, but any longer than four years is simply too much.

Four years is too long when any barangay, unfortunately, gets corrupt and incompetent officials.

Four years is just right for good officials to earn the trust of constituents through effective, responsive, and competent performance, so they can merit another term.

The BSK elections and terms of office have been disrespected far too often since the enactment of the Local Government Code of 1991. In 2023, the Supreme Court (SC) took a firm stand to end that persistent amending of BSK elections. We should learn the lessons of that SC decision.

I am of the opinion that everyone should be guided by the SC decision on June 27, 2023 on the election of BSK officials.

The SC was quite clear in its decision. The justices even gave five unequivocal guidelines on how to proceed with future BSK elections.

Let us remember that when the previous set of barangay officials overstayed their welcome, the first and most important people who were affected were the voters and constituents, not the elected officials.

Voters and constituents are the sovereigns, while the elected BSK are simply the servants. The interest and welfare of the sovereigns must prevail. There is no need to reset the December 2025 BSK election and no need to adjust their terms to fit into three years because the SC already considered that in its June 2023 decision.