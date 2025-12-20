Tell it to SunStar: No ‘pork’ in LGU funds

By Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian

The allegation of ACT Teachers party-list Representative Antonio Tinio, who claimed that the Senate had lodged P17.9 billion in so-called “pork barrel” within Local Government Units (LGUs) for 2026, is baseless and grossly misleading.

The Senate’s adjustments to the national budget were made with full transparency and in line with constitutional mandates.

The increase in the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) is not pork, but an investment in the lifeblood of communities. By strengthening LGUs, he emphasized, the government can ensure that resources reach the grassroots level where they are most urgently needed, for instance, funding vital services such as health centers, classrooms, and disaster preparedness programs.

The reduction in the Miscellaneous Personnel Benefits Fund (MPBF) should not be misconstrued as a cut to government employees’ rightful benefits. The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) itself has clarified that the MPBF is a reserve fund intended to cover contingencies, and not a direct salary or benefit allocation.