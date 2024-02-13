Tell it to SunStar: No postponing Valentine’s Day

It took me a while to realize that this year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Wednesday, which, if you’re a practicing Roman Catholic, also marks the beginning of Lent. You know, that time of the year when all the faithful are reminded that Jesus spent 40 days fasting and resisting temptation.

Does this mean then that couples will be postponing their dinner dates as well as their post-prandial calisthenics?

What about the businesses that are banking on this “holiday” to make a killing? Will they be saying goodbye to huge profit margins?

Unfortunately, in the real world, carnal desires and money trump faith and devotion.