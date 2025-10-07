Tell it to SunStar: No premium, no problem

By Herman M. Lagon

Once upon a time, poorly written essays made teachers sigh. These days, they make teachers smile. A clumsy sentence or an awkward phrasing now feels like proof of something human — unpolished, yes, but unprompted. In 2025, many educators have come to quietly cherish the mess, especially in a world where ChatGPT can write better than half the class. A missing comma is now a badge of authenticity.

But what if you cannot afford ChatGPT Plus (a paid or premium version)? Maybe you are a teacher juggling modules on mobile data, a student relying on barangay Piso Wi-Fi, or a business owner with zero room in the budget for monthly AI subscriptions. Do you give up? Not quite. The better question is not what you cannot use — but what you still can.

AI is not locked behind a paywall. The web is filled with free or freemium tools for research, writing, design, planning and even well-being. Google Gemini can help draft outlines, Canva’s Magic Write jazzes up presentations and Grammarly still flags your “its” versus “it’s” issues. These tools may lack the polish of premium AI, but they get the job done — and sometimes, that is enough.

Pinoy professors like Dr. Rico Mojica of Pace University emphasize one thing: use tools with intention. Whether it is QuillBot, YouTube, or a classroom discussion sparked by a meme, the key is in how you integrate it — not how expensive it is. A tool is only as thoughtful as its user. Fancy AI cannot replace the wisdom of a curious mind.

Of course, there are risks. I once tested ChatGPT and got a biography of a fictitious person featuring imaginary orchids and fictional cousins. These bots sound smart, even when they are wrong. One of my students even cited a fake Unesco report because an AI tool said so. It is like trusting your barber with your income tax because he saw a TikTok tutorial.

Ironically, free AI versions might actually be safer. Their rough edges force users to double-check and reflect. That friction teaches more than perfection ever could. Primo, a senior high teacher, sees it firsthand — students who use AI too much stop thinking for themselves. He prefers the imperfect draft, the slow learner, the kid who struggles but tries.

Not everyone is cheating. Turnitin data shows only three percent of schoolwork is fully AI-written. Many students use AI to brainstorm, reword, or understand hard ideas — not to copy answers. A teen in a Stanford study put it best: “I just need help starting. I want to finish it on my own.” The real test is not whether AI was used, but whether thought was present.

And if you need alternatives, there are plenty. Otter.ai for transcriptions, Eduaide.ai for lesson plans, Slidesgo for slide decks, AudioPen for voice-to-text journaling and ValidatorAI for startup ideas. You do not need a premium account to do meaningful work — you just need curiosity and a bit of hustle.

In business, the story is the same. Many MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) thrive using free tools like Google Sheets, Mailchimp and HubSpot. Combine these with Poe.com or Writesonic’s free tier and your Facebook page suddenly looks multinational. It is not about what version you have. It is about how you use what is free — and still make it work.

There is something quietly powerful in choosing wisely. Sometimes, using AI is less about “Can I?” and more about “Should I?” That pause, that reflection, that moment of care before clicking — makes all the difference. Efficiency helps. But effort still matters. In some cases, it saves more than time. It saves intent.

The Department of Education knows this too. Its partnership with Microsoft brought AI into classrooms across the country. Tools like Reading Progress helped assess 14,000 learners in Bais City alone — cutting down reading evaluations from two days to two hours. This is what smart use looks like: AI not replacing teachers, but lifting them.

So no, lacking access to ChatGPT Plus is not a dead end. It is a detour that just might lead to deeper thinking, stronger ownership and more honest learning. Maybe the limits of free AI are not bugs, but features. Maybe it forces us to think, edit and really show up.

If you cannot afford ChatGPT Plus, do not sweat it. You are not behind. You are not alone. And you are not out of options. In a country where resourcefulness is the real superpower, maybe “free” is exactly what we need to stay human.