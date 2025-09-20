Tell it to SunStar: No such thing as responsible online gambling

Scrolling through Facebook during a brief respite from grading, I stumbled upon a post titled “21 AI Tools for Students.” The list was extensive, featuring names like Bookwiz.io for novel writing, Perplexity.ai as a research assistant and Otter.ai for automated note-taking. Initially, it appeared to be a goldmine for pupils who needed such academic aid. As an educator, though, I was compelled to consider how such tools would affect learning and honesty.

In our country, which typically lacks access to sufficient resources, such tools can help balance the playing field. For instance, Scholarcy.com can summarize lengthy articles, aiding students who juggle studies with part-time jobs. Similarly, Duolingo.com offers language learning opportunities beyond the traditional classroom. These tools, when used responsibly, can enhance learning experiences.

Yet, there is a fine line between assistance and dependency. The ease of generating essays through Textero.ai or checking grammar with Quillbot.com might tempt students to bypass the learning process. It is reminiscent of the age-old debate: does convenience compromise comprehension? A study by the Philippine Society of Endocrinology in 2020 highlighted a surge in emotional eating among teachers and call center agents during the pandemic, suggesting that coping mechanisms often replace genuine solutions. Similarly, relying solely on artificial intelligence (AI) tools might address immediate academic challenges but hinder long-term understanding.

Moreover, the integration of AI in education is not without its challenges. In West Bengal, India, the higher education department implemented AI to detect fake applications in college admissions, following incidents where celebrities like Messi and Ronaldo appeared in merit lists due to prank entries. While the move enhanced the integrity of the admission process, it also underscored the potential for misuse of technology.

In Australia, AI tools have been adopted to alleviate teachers’ workloads. The South Australian education system introduced EdChat, an AI chatbot developed with Microsoft, to assist in tasks like marking and lesson planning. While this innovation saves time, it raises questions about the diminishing human touch in education.

Back home, the Department of Education (DepEd) in collaboration with Microsoft has been promoting AI-powered teaching platforms like Reading Progress and Reading Coach to assess reading fluency. These tools analyze students’ reading for accuracy and pronunciation, providing actionable insights. While beneficial, it’s crucial to ensure that such technologies complement rather than replace traditional teaching methods.

The ethical issues raised by AI in education are top priority. A Vox column addressed the issue facing instructors in maintaining academic honesty in the advent of AI-written content. The article called for instructors to emphasize skill in thinking critically and being self-aware, over just compliance.

Implementation of AI tools into the curriculum must also be balanced. Teachers should teach learners to utilize such tools to reinforce their learning, not to replace it. An example is the usage of Chatdoc.com to interact with documents, which can facilitate comprehension of such complex information, but learners must still be involved in active reading and analysis.

In addition, the ability to access these tools is an issue. While urban students may be able to easily get high-speed internet and current technology, their peers in the countryside may be left in the dark. Such digital disparities could widen educational disparities.

As we proceed through this new reality, it is crucial to remember that technology is to be employed as a device and not as a crutch. We are attempting to make the student an independent thinker, capable of critically thinking about information and making well-reasoned decisions.

In essence, educational aids driven by artificial intelligence can revolutionize education, making it more accessible and personalized. But their integration should be done cautiously to validate that they make the educational experience more effective, not restrictive. As members of the education sector, it is our duty to assist learners in using the tools responsibly to promote and nurture integrity as well as lifelong learning.