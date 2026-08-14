Tell it to SunStar: No to BSKE postponement

By Khylla Meneses, Akbayan Youth chairperson

Youth organizations and young people from across sectors stand united against the renewed push to postpone the 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Postponing the elections is not a mere change in schedule. It extends the terms of officials without a fresh mandate from the people and denies citizens, especially the youth, their right to choose their representatives. Hindi maaaring basta-basta ipagpaliban ang halalan dahil lamang mas maginhawa ito para sa mga nasa kapangyarihan. Ang mandato ay nagmumula sa taumbayan, at may karapatan ang kabataan na pumili kung sino ang nais nilang mamuno at kumatawan sa kanila.

The mandate does not come from Congress. It comes from the people through free, regular, and democratic elections. Administrative convenience, budgetary concerns, or supposed reforms must never be used to justify taking away this fundamental democratic right.

We call on Congress to reject all proposals to postpone the 2026 BSKE and ensure that the elections proceed as scheduled. Respect the youth vote. Respect the people’s mandate. Hold the 2026 BSKE.