Tell it to SunStar: No to Charter change

Oppression upon oppression, deceit upon deceit! They refuse to know me, says the Lord. (Jeremiah 9:6)

One faith. One nation. One voice. A network of Church people founded on the principles of truth, justice and peace has embraced a mandate to join the Filipino people in the fight against disinformation and lies. The latest maneuvers for a questionable people’s initiative or other methods for amendments to the 1987 Constitution are a danger to our democratic rights and freedoms as well as a threat to our sovereignty and the protection of our national patrimony. We join in one voice to say: No to Cha-cha!

Even more importantly, we commit to engaging with parishes and churches, local communities and schools, and peoples’ and civil society organizations to strengthen and enlighten our collective commitment to participative governance that listens to the voices of the poor and marginalized. Clearly, we should be prioritizing their most urgent needs, as they suffer under back-breaking poverty, soaring inflation, widespread joblessness, and inadequate social services. Our fight against Charter change is a fight for genuine development that benefits the toiling majority.

We believe that those currently pressing for Charter change are motivated by self-serving interests for political power and the spoils of cooperation with foreign businesses and investments. We can foresee the imminent danger of power grabs and term extensions. We can feel the manipulations of those who take advantage of ordinary citizens who have not had opportunity to consider what is in their best interest and in the interest of future generations.

We have work to do, so that more Filipinos will understand that Cha-cha is yet another deceptive maneuver to keep them poor and powerless. Our Constitution isn’t perfect, but we should be fully and transparently consulted on ANY and EVERY proposed change. Let us rise the challenge and join in one voice for the common good: No to Cha-cha! Tuloy ang laban!

Most Rev. Broderick S. Pabillo, D.D. Apostolic Vicar of Taytay, Palawan

Most Rev. Gerardo A. Alminaza, D.D., Bishop, Diocese of San Carlos (ONE-C Coalition vs Cha-Cha)

Most Revd. Virgilio Amihan, Jr, IFI Bishop, Diocese of Negros Occidental (ONE-C Coalition vs Cha-Cha)

Bishop Nonie Aviso, Jr., UCCP, Assigned to Middle Luzon Jurisdictional Area

Bishop Ciriaco Q. Francisco, UMC, Co-chairperson, Ecumenical Bishops’ Forum

Ms. Minnie Ann Mata-Calub, General Secretary, National Council of Churches in the Philippines

Rev. Dr. Gay Manodon, Episcopal Church in the Philippines

Patrick Joshua Santos, Chairperson, Kalipunan ng Kristiyanong Kabataan sa Pilipinas

Sr. Derby Mercado, RSM, Chairperson, Sisters’ Association in Mindanao (SAMIN)

Rev. Fr. Jeffrey Lozano, C.Ss.R. JPIC, Baclaran Church

Sr. Ma. Lisa Ruedas, DC, Daughters of Charity, Justice and Peace

Fr. Rico Ponce, O.Carm, PhD, Provincial, Philippine Carmelite Province of St. Titus Brandsma

Sr. Elizabeth Pedernal, MSCS, Delegate Superior-Asia, Missionary Sisters of St.

Charles Borromeo, Scalabrinians

Sr. Arabella Balingao, RGS Member, RGS Province Leadership Team

Fr. Rolly De Leon, Promotion of Church People’s Response

Pastor Maricar Delfun, Association of Women in Theology (AWIT)

Dr. Edita Burgos, EdD, Ecumenical Voice for Human Rights and Peace in the Philippines (EcuVoice)

Deaconess Rubylin Litao, Rise Up for Life and Rights

Deaconess Norma Dollaga, Kasimbayan