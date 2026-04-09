Tell it to SunStar: No to impeachment detours

By August Twenty-One Movement

Two days ago, we heard the Office of the Ombudsman is finally preparing plunder charges against the former Senate President Chiz Escudero and former Speaker Martin Romualdez regarding the flood control scandal. Of course, this is good news for all hunters of accountability. But until we see this truly happening, there is no room for celebration yet.

And even if the charges finally push through, there is still the question of whether the trial will end in favor of the people or, as has always been the case in our country for decades, in favor of the corrupt.

We, Filipinos, have become regular customers of failed promises since the commitment to jail big fish before Christmas last year ended up being like a “scam.” Iyong pangakong Pasko ay Pasko ng pagkabuhay pala. Nevertheless, we are cautiously optimistic that this time, this government will not fail the people again with this new big promise. With the current world oil crisis being felt everywhere, and with the sufferings of our fellow Filipinos because of this, we deserve a break in our fight for accountability.

Not a few Filipinos still believe that if there were fewer corrupt public officials, the impact of this oil crisis would not have been as heavy as what we are experiencing now. We have not even discussed yet whether Mr. Marcos, Jr. is incompetently handling this crisis or not. This includes the decision to suspend the excise tax, which is taking an eternity to decide, while the people continue to suffer. Our poor public transport drivers. And our commuters who continue to face the daily challenge of going to work every day due to the lack of public transport options.

This brings us now to another one of our quests for accountability. The Vice-President’s impeachment case. We have not forgotten how an impeachment case filed against the Vice-President last year ended anticlimactically, when the Senate, led by a Senate President who ended up being an ally of the Vice-President, decided to archive a serious impeachment case, which undermined our constitutional right to hold public officials accountable.

We reiterate that our constitutional right to hold our public officials accountable, as mandated in our Constitution, should not be blocked by another detour this year, lest we want our people to continue losing faith in our democratic process. We appreciate the initial move of the Supreme Court not to issue a temporary restraining order when the Vice-President again ran to the Supreme Court for help, just like last year. But this does not mean that the Supreme Court has already dismissed the request to intervene in the congressional hearings. Kailangang ituloy ng taumbayan ang pagmamanman dito sa kaso na ito lalo na at nasa Korte Suprema na naman ito tulad nung isang taon.

The Supreme Court must allow the impeachment hearing in the justice committee to continue. Itong krisis na nadarama natin ngayon ay dahil sa mga unhinged leaders embracing the violent path of war. Mga “war freaks.”

Ganitong mga krisis ng paghihirap ang mangyayari sa Pilipinas kapag walang accountability and if we allow unhinged leaders to get elected in our country. We have had enough of incompetent leaders without proper long-term plans for our country, dahil tuwing may krisis na lamang tulad ng pandemic at ngayong oil crisis ay naghihikahos ang bawat Pilipino, mabuhay lamang ang pamilya.

We are always at the mercy of incompetent leaders and leaders without moral ascendancy just to get us out of these crises.

At kung tunay namang naniniwala ang kampo ng Bise-Presidente na inosente siya, mas mainam siguro na tigilan na nila ang mga moves of technicality and let the investigations prove her innocence once and for all.

Let the course of justice proceed! Ituloy ang laban ng accountability!