Tell it to SunStar: No to mandatory ROTC

We joined students from different schools and communities in a National Day of Action last Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, to protest against the railroading of mandatory ROTC (Reserve Officers’ Training Corps) at the Senate when the session resumed last Monday. Last Sept. 29, Sen. Francis Tolentino said in a radio interview that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had certified as urgent the proposal, citing a few reasons, most especially in dealing with the West Philippine Sea issue.

We believe that mandatory ROTC is an affront to Christian principles as this violates the dignity of the Filipino youth. May we remind the senators that the reason why this is optional at the moment is because of the death of University of Sto. Tomas cadet Mark Welson Chua in 2001 where his body was found along Pasig River, days after he divulged systematic corruption in the program.

Even before ROTC was made optional, and even after, there have been many counts of physical, mental and even sexual abuses under mandatory ROTC. The most recent ROTC-related death was that of Willy Amihoy, 23, from Iloilo State College of Fisheries Dumangas campus.

We also expect that mandatory ROTC will also worsen the state of campus and press freedom within schools. An established military presence will subject students and their supposed academic freedoms into surveillance, especially since the youth have been subject to red-tagging by military elements.

Violation of human dignity under mandatory ROTC stems from the violation of our freedom to choose. There are many ways to serve the country and there are diplomatic means to settle the West Philippine Sea issue; the youth must not be sacrificial lambs to a war that we do not want when we can serve the country and advocate for peaceful resolution of conflict. As it is stated in Romans 14:19, that we must do “every effort” for “peace and mutual edification,” “every effort” possible will be continued to be exerted in order to strengthen the National Service Training Program and to oppose the railroading of mandatory ROTC in order to keep schools as safe zones for students.