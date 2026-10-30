Tell it to SunStar: Not to think of yourself too highly but to regard yourself objectively…

By Fr. Ramon Ulysses Tura, MA CMHC

This reflection started when I got flabbergasted by a very self-contradicting remark made by an ex-actor Philippine senator which sparked more posting of his past contradictory assertions in social media. I asked myself, how can one do such a thing if one truly seeks the truth which does not contradict itself?

Then my mind raced to what John Paul II (1998) wrote in Fides et Ratio that humanity’s journey towards the truth must unfold “within the horizon of personal self-consciousness: the more human beings know reality and the world, the more they know themselves in their uniqueness, with the question of the meaning of things and of their very existence becoming ever more pressing.”

This is fundamental and beautiful but the valid questions that pose us today are, “Why does it seem that modern man is detached from personal self-consciousness?,” “How much does he really know himself to know the world around him and life’s meaning?,” “What potential factors condition him to do so?” I am cognizant that these three questions posed are massive which obviously require an in-depth research and substantial personal reflection to arrive to an exhaustive conclusion. But in the meantime, let’s look into two social phenomena which could offer us some enlightenment pertaining our third question.

In 1999, two social psychologists, Dr. David Dunning and Dr. Justin Kruger, found out a cognitive bias or an erroneous way of thinking and judging that systemically enables people with low ability in a specific area to give a disproportionate and exaggerated positive assessment of their ability. They respectively call this the Dunning-Kruger effect which is measured by contrasting self-assessment versus objective performance. How does this look like in everyday life? Well, that famous ex-actor senator who gives an excessively confident aura, if not arrogant, about how he is doing his job as a lawmaker, yet in actuality, creates confusion and contradicting assertions about pertinent facets of his job due to lack of knowledge and experience in the field. If this is not mitigated, Gignac & Zajenkowski (2020) contend that poor performers are led into careers for which they are incompetent and unfit. When this happens, more consequent harm is unfortunately done than help.

On the other side of the continuum, competent people may shy away from the appropriate field where they could flourish and contribute well. In 1978, this social phenomenon referred to by clinical psychologists, Dr. Pauline Rose Clance and Dr. Suzanne Imes, as the impostor syndrome. Precisely, this is not a psychopathological disorder but only a psychological experience where a competent person doubts one’s skills, talents, or accomplishments and feels the persistent fear of being exposed as a fraud despite evidence of one’s competence (Walker & Sakfloske, 2023). When this happens, opportunities of competence are missed.

Both social phenomena interact in unhealthy way because incompetent people may dominate a field due to Dunning-Kruger effect and competent people may go elsewhere due to impostor syndrome. In both cases, it’s a lose-lose situation.

So, how can we turn this losing situation into a win? Our Christian faith introduces us to the spiritual discipline called the examination of conscience where we not only recall our sins in view of confession but also foster this personal self-consciousness where we truthfully assess ourselves before God and adhere to what St. Paul taught in Rom. 12:3, “Through the grace that God has bestowed upon me, I advise every one of you not to think of yourself too highly, but to regard yourself objectively, based on the measure of faith that God has granted.”