Tell it to SunStar: Nothing is forever

Is it truly the end of the Duterte era?

I remember back when Rodrigo Duterte was still president, he and his daughter, former Davao City mayor now Vice President Sara, were always in Cebu. And almost all of the local politicos welcomed them with open arms.

Digong did return to Cebu earlier this year for the first time after his stint at Malacañang, but only Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama showed up at the rally the former organized. And look at what happened to the mayor.

It would seem that for the Dutertes, walang forever.