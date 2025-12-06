Tell it to SunStar: Now is the time for a united front against corruption

1 Sambayan stands in full concurrence and expresses its unwavering support for the recent statement issued by His Eminence, Pablo Virgilio Cardinal S. David, DD, Bishop of Kalookan. We echo his call for accountability, peace and strict adherence to the Constitution in these challenging times.

1 Sambayan firmly believes in constitutional means and the rule of law. We unequivocally denounce any actions or calls for the overthrow of the government. Our focus remains steadfast on ensuring accountability, transparency and good governance through established legal and democratic processes.

We recognize that this is not the time for divisive politics or leadership changes amidst ongoing crises. Now is the time for unity, a united front against corruption, a united effort for better accountability and a united commitment to good governance.

In solidarity with Cardinal David’s statement, 1 Sambayan calls upon President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to heed this call and demonstrate true leadership by championing the immediate passage of the Anti-Dynasty Law. Furthermore, we urge the strengthening of the Independent Commission for infrastructure (ICI) through the establishment of a People’s Commission, ensuring its autonomy and effectiveness.

1 Sambayan remains committed to working with all sectors of society to promote a just, peaceful and prosperous Philippines, grounded in the principles of accountability, transparency and the rule of law.