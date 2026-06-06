Tell it to SunStar: On allegations against Fr. Flavie Villanueva by the 18 ex-Marines

By Arnold Janssen Kalinga Foundation

We issue this statement in response to allegations made during a Senate committee hearing in which Rev. Fr. Flaviano Antonio L. Villanueva, SVD, was specifically accused of receiving money through an envelope allegedly delivered near a church on Mindanao Ave., Quezon City, and through a suitcase allegedly delivered to an address identified as “33 Clemente.”

We categorically deny these allegations. They are false.

The witness publicly attributed to Fr. Villanueva acts and transactions that never occurred.

The allegation involving a supposed delivery near a church on Mindanao Ave. collapses on its own facts. No specific church was identified and no SVD parish, church, or ministry center exists along Mindanao Ave., Quezon City that matches the witness’s description.

The allegation involving the supposed delivery of a suitcase at “33 Clemente” is unsupported by any evidence and is nothing more than a fabricated accusation.

These allegations are not merely false. They are malicious, defamatory and a grave injustice against a priest who has devoted his life to serving the poor, accompanying EJK victims and their families, and defending the dignity of those whose voices are often unheard.

We strongly condemn the reckless public airing of serious accusations unsupported by evidence and contradicted by readily verifiable facts. No person’s reputation should be placed on trial on the basis of allegations that cannot withstand the most basic scrutiny.

Fr. Villanueva has long endured attacks because he chose to stand beside victims of violence and to give voice to those who could not speak for themselves. We will not allow decades of faithful ministry to be tarnished by fabricated stories and reckless accusations.

Legal action has already been initiated. We intend to hold accountable those who have chosen to bear false witness.

Fr. Villanueva will continue his ministry undeterred and will continue to stand with the poor, with victims and with those who seek truth and justice.

Truth deserves protection.

And those who deliberately defame others in the guise of testimony must likewise be held accountable.