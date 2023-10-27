Tell it to SunStar: On Chinese aggression vs PCG and AFP

By Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri

Senate President

I am one with peace-loving Filipinos in strongly condemning this latest abhorrent actions of the China Coast Guard and Chinese maritime militia that put in danger the lives of our brave countrymen who were on a routine resupply mission to our troops in Ayungin Shoal.

Let me salute our personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) for displaying courage and restraint in continuing their resupply missions despite the hostile and treacherous acts of the China Coast Guard and their maritime militia.

I also call on the China Coast Guard to respect human lives and abide by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and other international laws governing safe maritime travel.

Our freedom of navigation in our own exclusive economic zone within our own continental shelf should be recognized and upheld.

I reiterate my support for the efforts of my colleagues to increase the budget for the PCG and AFP to better capacitate them in safeguarding our exclusive economic zones from illegal foreign intrusions.

As leader of the Senate, I will make sure that our troops will get sufficient funds under the 2024 national budget to bankroll the much-needed upgrade of their equipment.