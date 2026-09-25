Tell it to SunStar: On crocodile tears and the fragility of political prostitution, hypocrisy

By Jose Mario D. De Vega, Asian Center, University of the Philippines-Diliman

When the staged shootout in the Senate took place, a senator declared that she was pitifully appealing to her colleagues, asking if anyone even remembered then that they were still inside. Not content with her scripted gaslighting, she even went so far as to cry in plenary. To the shallow-minded, one might be swayed by the performance of this woman, but the truth reveals a different kind of power. It was immediately exposed as a lie, since there was proof (#resibo): senators who were already outside had sent messages of concern and sympathy in their Group Chat (GC). What a bloody shame! #Caught!

Second, it now emerges in the ongoing investigation that the tension, chaos, and gunfire inside the Senate were planned, staged, orchestrated, and scripted by sick, power-hungry freaks desperate for position. The institution of the Senate was disrespected and bastardized, as was the intelligence and decency of the people.

It also now appears that the ultimate nefarious goal was simply to secure a vote from a senator skilled in marathon and track and field, and after their “program,” to help that brigand to escape. Because of this, another senator - an accomplice - who recently declared he would quit politics because he supposedly didn’t belong there, is now being investigated and charged for violating Presidential Decree 1829 otherwise known as Obstruction of Justice.

Meanwhile, a foreign pop artist was condemned worldwide after allowing organizers and stadium owners to kick out his friend during a concert tour, simply because that friend declared from the heart “Free Palestine!” during an earlier performance. In solidarity, other artists scheduled to perform also walked out of the tour. Recently, this pop artist -- facing global backlash -- cried on stage. I will argue that his tears were neither sincere nor legitimate. It was forced, superficial and indisputably fake. In one word: crocodile tears.

Back here at Barangay ‘Pinas, another senator supposedly became emotional in the plenary. Her plea was not to call out absent senators, claiming it wasn’t their “choice” to be absent and that they hadn’t yet been convicted of the crimes they face. In my view, her trying-hard emotional display was crocodile tears as well, and her plea was a complete garbage -- for it is completely against the interests of the nation and the public. Since when was theft and plunder a “choice”? Is committing a crime also a “choice” or a “habit”? After some government official steals, and those crooks are now facing those charges in the courts, does this woman want the people to remain silent?

One must ask: does this creature have mental issues? Is she truly a senator? Does she even understand that “public office is a public trust”? Or did she enter politics not to serve the people but to protect her family’s business empire and defend fellow senators facing charges of corruption?

Perhaps she needs to face the mirror and ask: for what, for whom, and to whom is her loyalty as a public servant?

What do we make of all this? These are perfect examples of the fragility of political prostitution and hypocrisy. In the case of the senator claiming no one remembered them: her aim was to divert attention from the real issue, to focus instead on her supposed danger, stress and helplessness. That is hypocrisy. The truth was revealed and a photograph even showing her and her colleagues happily seated, with no trace of danger whatsoever -- indeed, seemingly enjoying themselves, worst, as if nothing despicable had happened!

As for the opportunistic pop artist: he claimed he wasn’t complicit, but why did he allow his friend to be kicked out, sparking the mass walkout of supporters? It is crystal clear that for this freak, money mattered far more than “character” or humanity. When the issue exploded worldwide and he could no longer bear the pressure and the backlash, he “apologized” -- but read it from a teleprompter. Again, scripted and undeniably not heartfelt. Just like those dramatic and idiotic senators: crying on stage to divert the issue from principle, genocide and humanity, toward their own feelings. If examined closely: they committed the wrongdoing, indeed the heinous act, yet they want the world to pity them for their depravity, lies and inhumanity.

Finally, as noted: the senator’s emotional theatrics are nothing but political prostitution. We do not care about their feelings or those of their thieving colleagues. What we fight for is accountability, the truth, justice and the interest of the public – both local and the international!

To our fellow citizens:

Let us not be deceived or swayed by the antics of these creatures. Long ago, Ka Amado V. Hernadez through his novel, “Luha ng Buwaya” (1962) has already warned us for all these disgusting pricks. We already know who they are and we must continue to defend our rights and vigilantly monitor their actions. We pay the salaries of these animals. Not all tears are real and not all drama is sincere. In truth, as our culture reminds us: madaling maging tao, pero napakahirap MAGPAKATAO!