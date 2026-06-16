Tell it to SunStar: On DepEd’s trillion-peso budget

By Renester P. Suralta

The Department of Education (DepEd) plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Philippines by providing quality education to millions of Filipino learners. The recent allocation of a historic trillion-peso budget to DepEd underscores the government’s commitment to strengthening the education sector. This substantial funding is meticulously allocated to critical areas, including infrastructure development, teacher compensation, learning resources and student welfare programs. Understanding this budget allocation reveals the government’s strategic approach to improving educational outcomes nationwide.

A significant portion of the budget, amounting to P85 billion, is dedicated to building 25,000 new classrooms and facilities. This allocation addresses the perennial issue of overcrowded classrooms and inadequate learning environments. By constructing additional classrooms and upgrading school facilities, DepEd aims to create conducive spaces that foster effective teaching and learning. Improved infrastructure not only enhances students’ academic experience but also promotes their safety and well-being.

The largest share of the budget, P705 billion, is allocated for teachers’ salaries, benefits and support. This reflects the recognition that educators are the backbone of the education system. Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits are essential to attract and retain qualified teachers, motivate them to perform at their best and ensure their professional growth. Furthermore, support mechanisms such as training programs and welfare services empower teachers to deliver quality education and adapt to evolving pedagogical demands.

Learning materials and development receive P19 billion, emphasizing the importance of providing students and teachers with up-to-date and relevant educational resources. Quality learning materials, including textbooks, digital content and instructional tools, are vital for effective curriculum delivery and student engagement. Investing in the development of these resources ensures that education remains responsive to the changing needs of learners and aligns with global standards.

Lastly, the allocation of P25 billion for school-based feeding programs highlights the government’s holistic approach to education. Recognizing that nutrition significantly impacts students’ ability to learn, these programs aim to combat hunger and malnutrition among schoolchildren. Proper nourishment improves concentration, attendance and overall academic performance, thereby supporting DepEd’s broader goal of inclusive and equitable education.

The essence of DepEd’s trillion-peso budget lies in its comprehensive strategy to enhance the education system from multiple angles. By investing in infrastructure, human resources, learning materials and student welfare, the government is laying a strong foundation for sustainable educational development. This multi-faceted approach not only addresses immediate challenges but also paves the way for a brighter future for Filipino learners and the nation as a whole.

It’s really important that we all keep an eye on how the government spends the national budget. The more vigilant the Filipino people are in monitoring how these public funds are used in the education sector, the more accountable they become. Filipino learners deserve better learning conditions.