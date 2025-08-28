Tell it to SunStar: On GSIS anomalous investments

We express deep concern over the recent exposé of Sen. Risa Hontiveros regarding questionable investment decisions by the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), particularly its involvement in online gambling-related ventures. Such investments, if proven true, are both unethical and potentially illegal — betraying the trust of government workers whose hard-earned contributions sustain this institution.

While ordinary public school teachers and government employees are drowning in debt due to extremely low salaries, limited benefits and growing financial obligations, GSIS executives remain among the highest-paid officials in the bureaucracy. For countless teachers, GSIS loans have been their last resort to provide for their children’s education, access basic healthcare, or realize the dream of a modest home. Yet the very institution entrusted with safeguarding their future appears to be gambling with their contributions.

For years, teachers and GSIS members have endured the absence of the modest annual dividend once expected, heavier loan payments resulting from GSIS and agency collection lapses, policies perceived as disadvantageous to members and the lack of genuine teacher representation in the GSIS Board, despite the overwhelming share of public school teachers among GSIS members.

We acknowledge the reported growth of the fund, the more efficient services and improved communication with members under the current leadership. However, this must not be hailed as an extraordinary accomplishment — it is the fundamental duty of GSIS to secure and manage members’ funds responsibly, just as it is the duty of teachers to ensure that learners can read.

Our criticism is not directed at any single individual, but at policies and systems that allow decisions detrimental to the very members GSIS is mandated to serve. Teachers and other government workers have long sacrificed and endured financial burdens, only to see the security of their future threatened by questionable investments.

The trust of teachers and government employees in GSIS is not something to be gambled with. Accountability, transparency and fairness must guide every decision of its leadership. Anything less is a betrayal of the very people whose sacrifices have built and sustained this nation.