Tell it to SunStar: On politics and religion

Politics and religion have strongly influenced the world. These are two powerful forces that have shaped the world throughout history. Politics refers to how societies are governed, while religion is a set of beliefs and practices that help people make sense of the world and their place in it.

Both significantly impact the world because they influence people’s behavior and decision-making. Politics can determine the distribution of resources, the resolution of conflicts, and the treatment of the people by their governments. Religion can provide a moral framework for individuals and communities, shaping their values and guiding their actions.

Politics and religion can be intertwined, with religious leaders playing a significant role in political decision-making. In the Philippines during the 1980s the strong influence of the Catholic Church and the late Cardinal Sin led to People’s Power which changed the course of Philippine history.

However, the relationship between politics and religion can also be fraught with tension and conflict.

Throughout history, some horrible crimes and violence were committed in the name of religion including:

1. The Crusades: Religious leaders encouraged wars against non-Christians, leading to the Crusades. Millions of people died because of atrocities during these wars.

2. The Inquisition: The Catholic Church’s leaders used the Inquisition to punish heretics and anyone who opposed their beliefs. Thousands of people were tortured, executed, or imprisoned.

3. Witch Hunts: Religious leaders promoted witch hunts, accusing people of witchcraft and condemning them to death. Many innocent women were killed during this time.

4. Oppression of Women: Religious leaders promoted patriarchal beliefs that have led to the oppression of women. They have denied women access to education, voting rights, and other fundamental human rights.

5. Sexual Abuse Scandals: Religious leaders have been accused and found guilty of abusing young and innocent church members. Mostly gay and pedophile priests and pastors molested members of their congregation.

6. Mass suicide: There have been several reported cases of mass suicide initiated by church leaders. Some called them the occult leaders and claimed the end of the world was coming and the best way to deal with it was to meet the maker ahead of time.

Overall, politics and religion significantly impact the world, shaping societies and influencing the lives of individuals. Furthermore, it’s vital to acknowledge and address historical events where religion has been misused to perpetrate atrocities.

Moreover, harnessing the positive aspects of politics and religion to foster constructive change is essential. By promoting understanding, inclusivity, and respect for diverse beliefs, societies can build a future where politics and religion contribute to peace, harmony, and shared prosperity.