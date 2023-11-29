Tell it to SunStar: On resolution urging Malacañang to cooperate with ICC

I filed a resolution urging Malacañang to finally cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and assist the international tribunal in its investigation of the human rights situation in the Philippines.

In proposed Senate Resolution 867, I noted that no less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has vowed to promote human rights and a “high level of accountability” for human rights violations.

The best way for Malacañang to show its commitment to upholding human rights is to work with the ICC in securing justice for human rights victims and upgrading mechanisms of human rights protections in the Philippines.