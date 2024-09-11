Tell it to SunStar: On senior high school issues and concerns

The senior high school under the K-12 Program of the Department of Education will continue this school year, as significant investments have been made in implementing the program. Despite the substantial budget allocation, there are persistent issues in the senior high school program, including:

1. Availability of resources: Many senior high schools lack essential resources, such as textbooks, laboratory equipment and teaching materials, hindering the delivery of quality education.

2. Classroom overcrowding: Overcrowded classrooms make it challenging for teachers to provide individual attention to students.

3. Teacher qualifications: The shortage of qualified teachers has led to the hiring of underqualified personnel, impacting the quality of education.

4. Curriculum overload: The extensive K-12 curriculum can overwhelm students, affecting their ability to keep up with the workload.

5. Job opportunities: Some senior high school graduates face difficulties finding employment opportunities matching their qualifications.

6. High tuition fees: The high cost of tuition in private senior high schools creates barriers for students from low-income families.

To address these issues, the following strategies can be considered:

1. Ensure adequate provision of resources, including textbooks and laboratory equipment, to enhance the quality of education.

2. Expansion of classroom infrastructure in collaboration with local government partners to accommodate the growing student population.

3. Recruit and retain competent and qualified teachers while providing professional development opportunities to enhance their skills.

4. Streamline the curriculum to make it more practical and relevant.

5. Engage business sectors to provide job opportunities for K-12 graduates through a summit conference.

6. Implement measures to regulate and control tuition fees in private senior high schools.

7. Shift towards student-centered learning methods to make education more engaging and relevant.

8. Promote a culture of academic excellence by recognizing and rewarding outstanding performance.

9. Integrate technology into teaching and learning processes to enhance educational quality.

10. Provide comprehensive career guidance to help students make informed decisions about their future career paths.

It is essential to work collaboratively to address these challenges and ensure the success of the senior high school program under the K-12 curriculum.