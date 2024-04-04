Tell it to SunStar: On suspension of face-to-face classes due to intense heat

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) Region 7 Union welcomes the suspension of face-to-face classes of several local government units (LGUs) within Metro Cebu. The said suspension comes amidst the scorching heat which was recorded to have reached a heat index of 37 degrees Celsius and which is alarmingly expected to rise in the coming days. Classes are encouraged to be delivered on modular basis, in consideration of the current burning weather. ACT Region 7 Union also calls on other LGUs to exercise their power to suspend classes given the urgency of the matter.

ACT Region 7 Union calls on the LGUs and the different levels of Department of Education (DepEd) leadership to seriously look into the welfare of teachers. ACT Region 7 Union has received reports from the ground that teachers are still made to report to schools to supposedly prepare the modules for parents to collect from school. Such an order defeats the very logic of suspending face-to-face classes and is utterly inhumane as it willfully disregards the welfare of the teachers. ACT Region 7 Union calls on all the teachers on the ground to immediately report to our page and group instances where they are forced to report to school despite proclamations of LGUs which say otherwise.

Supposedly in response to the pandemic, the DepEd adjusted the start of its classes from June to August in 2020. This means a part of the school calendar will have to overlap with the hottest months of the year which traditionally are already summer breaks for both teachers and students.

During these hottest months, both teachers and students hold classes inside ill-equipped public school classrooms.

The ACT Union has continually called on the Marcos Jr. administration to adjust its school calendar to its original, in consideration of the country’s weather conditions. Due to the collective and persistent calls of the ACT Union along with other stakeholders and civil society organizations, the present administration has expressed its plan to gradually shift the school calendar in the coming school years.

ACT Region 7 Union will remain vigilant to ensure the welfare of the teachers and students. Not even the scorching heat of the sun can suspend the steadfast commitment of the union in advancing the rights and welfare of the teachers.