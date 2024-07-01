Tell it to SunStar: On the brink of war

The situation in the Philippines is becoming increasingly tense as tensions with China rise, particularly in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Despite the Philippines winning a case in the UN Tribunal regarding the area, China continues to disregard diplomatic protests and harass the Philippine Navy. The recent Ayungin incident, in which a Filipino soldier lost a finger, has brought this escalating conflict to the forefront.

The Mutual Defense Treaty between the Philippines and the United States stipulates that an armed attack on the Philippines in the South China Sea would invoke US mutual defense commitments. However, the US appears hesitant to take action against China’s aggressive behavior due to historical lessons from previous conflicts in Asia like in Vietnam and Korea.

It is evident that the Philippines lacks the military capability to engage in a war with China, and declaring war with US support may lead to devastating consequences similar to past conflicts in other parts of the world like what happened in Afghanistan, Iran and Ukraine.

The recent presence of foreign warships from the United States of America, Japan, Australia, France and Indonesia was an attempt to show support for the Philippines, but China remains obstinate.

The Catholic Bishop’s Conference in the Philippines issued an oratio imperata or obligatory prayer to ease tensions in the WPS, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.

Additionally, concerns about national security have been raised due to the presence of Philippine Offshore Gambling Operations, run by Chinese businessmen, which have been linked to criminal activities like human trafficking, kidnapping, murder, torture, prostitution, and espionage.

Reports of significant withdrawals of money from banks by Filipino-Chinese businessmen, as a precautionary measure and in preparation for war further underscore the apprehension and lack of readiness for potential conflict.

Nevertheless, despite the challenges, that put the country at the most critical and crucial point in history, the Filipino people are committed to upholding peace and showing patriotism should war become inevitable.