Tell it to SunStar: On the debt burden of teachers

By Renester P. Suralta

Filipino teachers play a vital role in shaping the nation’s future. They are the backbone of the educational system and are dedicated to nurturing young minds despite numerous challenges. However, one of the most pressing issues that many Filipino teachers face today is the overwhelming debt. This financial strain not only affects their personal lives but also impacts their professional performance and overall well-being.

The root causes of the heavy indebtedness among Filipino teachers are multifaceted. Many teachers earn relatively low salaries compared to the cost of living in the Philippines. Despite recent salary increases, their income often falls short of covering basic needs, let alone emergencies or long-term financial goals. To supplement their income, teachers sometimes take out loans for various reasons — such as furthering their education, supporting their families, or addressing health expenses. These loans, whether from banks, lending companies, or informal sources, often come with high interest rates, making it difficult to repay the principal promptly.

Moreover, the culture of borrowing has become normalized among teachers due to the systemic financial pressures they face. Many teachers juggle multiple loans simultaneously, leading to a cycle of debt that is hard to escape. The lack of adequate financial literacy programs further exacerbates the problem, as some educators may not have the necessary knowledge to manage their finances effectively or to avoid predatory lending practices.

The consequences of this debt burden are significant. Financial stress can lead to mental health issues, including anxiety and depression, these conditions inevitably affect teachers’ focus and enthusiasm in the classroom. When teachers are preoccupied with financial worries, their capacity to deliver quality education diminishes. Additionally, they resort to taking on extra jobs or overtime work, which can lead to physical exhaustion and burnout.

Addressing this issue requires a multi-pronged approach. The government must continue to improve teachers’ salaries and benefits to ensure a living wage that aligns with inflation and the cost of living. Additionally, providing accessible and affordable financial education can empower teachers to make better financial decisions. Establishing low-interest loan programs specifically for educators could also help alleviate the pressure from high-interest debts. Schools and communities should foster support systems that prioritize the welfare of teachers, recognizing that their well-being directly correlates with the quality of education they provide.

The lives of Filipino teachers burdened by debt are shaped by complex economic and systemic factors. To truly honor and support these vital members of society, it is essential to address their financial struggles comprehensively. By doing so, this would not only improve their quality of life but also invest in the future of the Filipino youth they tirelessly educate. Newly hired teachers are advised to avoid taking out loans unless absolutely necessary, as excessive borrowing can lead to long-term debt.