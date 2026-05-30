Tell it to SunStar: On the passage of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. Day

By August Twenty-One Movement

The House of Representatives approved a House Bill authored by Sandro Marcos, which declared Sept. 11 a non-working holiday in the Ilocos Norte Province. This will be known as “President Ferdinand Edralin Marcos Day.”

Although this is just in Ilocos Norte, we still recommend Congressman Sandro, who is a grandson of the dictator, to read unsanitized books about martial law and discover for himself the atrocities that his grandfather committed during the dictatorship from 1972 to 1986. And hope that he realizes how inappropriate this bill is, especially for all the families who lost fathers, mothers, children and other family members during his father’s military rule.

This has been the story of our nation since the Marcoses and the Dutertes took power. The bad becomes the good. And the good becomes the bad. It remains a part of the organized and concerted efforts to change our history.

We have a lot of mess to clean up once the Marcoses and the Dutertes are gone from power but we will not waver in our resolve as Filipinos to continue fighting the lies that they propagated for 10 years on socmed, the burial of the dictator in the heroes cemetery and now this abomination. And more to come, we guess.

And we have never lost hope that someday, we will see the body of the dictator exhumed from the Libingan ng mga Bayani and bring him back to Ilocos Norte.

We have never forgotten. We should never forget!